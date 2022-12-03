Using abusive words against PM Modi new standard for Congress: BJP

New Delhi:The BJP said on Saturday that the use of abusive words against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a new norm for Congress.

BJP spokesman Sambit Patra cited reports that Karnataka Congress leader VS Ugrappa called on Modi Bhasmasur, a demon from Indian mythology, to hit the opposition party. He noted that this closely followed Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge throwing a Ravan beard at the prime minister.

This has become a common question as far as Congress is concerned. Congress has become an abusive party, he alleged at a news conference.

Quoting US President Joe Bidens’ statement that he stands with his friend Modi as India takes over the G-20 presidency, Patra said that on the one hand the world is with him and on the other , Congress uses such language for him.

It is sad and worrying, the BJP spokesperson said.

Relying on the epic Mahabharata, he said Congress threw 100 abuses at Modi and people would use Sudarshan Chakra like Lord Krishna to democratically finish off the opposition party in Gujarat assembly polls.

The BJP leader cited several development and welfare initiatives of the Modi government to assert that such a leader cannot be a Bhasmasur.

