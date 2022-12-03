I exposed the Nazis, I know it’s time to call Trump | donald trump





A long time ago, when I was an investigative journalist, I hunted Nazis.

They were living in the twilight years of their lives in Canada, enjoying a quiet and comfortable retirement with a government pension to boot.

I made it a priority to find them and make their pleasant life decidedly less pleasant. It was my modest way of ensuring that these murderers were held accountable in some measure for the monstrous crimes they perpetrated primarily against Jewish families.

I remember one Nazi in particular. His name was Josef Nemsila. He was a Slovak Nazi who helped round up 100,000 Jews from the country to be deported to death camps.

I found out he lived alone behind a chiropractor’s office just outside of Toronto. The war criminal wasn’t home when I knocked. So I waited. Later, a short man with a tuft of white hair and wearing a white trench coat walked down a busy street, pulling a grocery cart behind him.

Mr. Nemsila, I shouted. Yes, he replied. I got it. I asked Nemsila if the Jews were responsible for his legal troubles and possible deportation.

The question was intended to provoke. It worked. Nemsila unleashed a spurt of bigotry and wickedness that still burned like a bubbling cauldron inside the diseased hearts and souls of the Nazis.

My encounter with this old Nazi came to mind when I read that the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, had an intimate dinner with young white supremacist Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes; rapper Ye formerly known as Kanye West and another company repellent at his home in Florida late last month.

With Fuentes by his side, Ye later confirmed his neo-Nazi bona fides by admitting to elementary school massacre denier Alex Jones that: I love Hitler.

Well, I also see good things about Hitler. I love everyone, Ye told Jones while attending his InfoWars hate fest on Thursday.

Predictably, Trump complained that he was tricked by his neo-Nazi guests, who tried to convince him to become the Yes vice-presidential candidate.

Listen, there can be no misunderstanding on this point: Trump might as well have broken bread with Nemsila and the other Nazis I once tracked, who were all proud and content to have played a part in the extermination of six million Jews.

Trump claimed he didn’t know Fuentes until he shared a hearty meal with anti-Semites who likely would have viewed Nemsila as a heroic martyr to their anti-Semitic cause.

This is to say that the German Nazis claimed to know nothing about how Jewish children, women and men were deported, starved and beaten to death or cremated in ovens across Eastern Europe.

It was amazing then. It’s amazing now.

Trump has committed one hideous scandal after another during his heinous tenure as presidential candidate and president. This last sickening affront confirms, once again, that he is willing to cross any moral or ethical boundary to fuel his decrepit ego and enduring narcissism.

That should result in his immediate disqualification as a 2024 presidential hopeful. But it won’t, because, just like the powerful Nazis responsible for planning and executing the Holocaust, Trump has millions of aides. volunteers and enthusiasts.

For too long, the polite commentary has been reluctant to admit the obvious: the Republican Party is today a haven for America’s legion of fascists. It is run, in fact, by a fascist who greets Hitler-worshipping fascists with courtesy and respect at Mar-a-Lago.

I remember when idiot pundits and historians chastised columnists like me who knew that Trump and his MAGA hat-wearing followers were the latest iterations of a fascist strain that is an undeniable aspect of Americas political and cultural history . Trump’s convivial dinner with Fuentes and Ye is just the latest proof that he is an unrepentant fascist who admires other fascists.

And don’t be fooled by recent expressions of so-called resistance among some Republicans who have distanced themselves from Trump following the beating suffered by many of his hand-picked candidates in the midterm congressional elections. .

Beyond the bizarre rebuke, to date not a single senior Republican executive has condemned Trump by name for spending quality time with a Holocaust denier, clearly fearing alienation from him. large swathes of their base, which, it turns out, is indeed the base definition.

This delicate and unenviable chore was left to Trump’s former ambassador to Israel, who lambasted his good friend for coddling human scum at his seaside lair.

You are better than this, wrote David Friedman on Twitter.

No, he is not. Nor, really, Friedman, a creeping sycophant who defended and applauded a slick fascist for moving the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

True to his revolting form, Trump refuses to not only apologize for partying Fuentes and Ye, but to disavow their repugnant beliefs. It’s no surprise because far too many Republicans these days are drawn to these beliefs.

Apparently Trump seemed very taken, a source said, with human scum Fuentes. He understands me, Trump said.

Of course, he gets Trump, who embodies all the sinister aspects of Fuentes’ harmful nature and cancerous character. The only things that separate Trump from Fuentes are age and pleasing appearances of wealth.

Yet equally repugnant is the startling suggestion by some liberal commentators that, rather than denouncing neo-Nazis, we should try to understand them as victims of the corporate state.

Here’s how it was explained in 2017, the day after a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville. White racists and neo-Nazis may be unsavory, but they are also victims. They too have lost their jobs and often live in poverty in deindustrialized wastelands, he wrote. They too are often desperate and suffer from despair. And they too have the right to freedom of expression, however repugnant their opinions.

Sympathy for the devil, I don’t think.

Fascists and their sympathizers must be confronted, not understood. In the streets, at Mar-a-Lago and at the White House.

Otherwise, we’ll be guilty of placating white thugs wielding tiki torches who, given the chance, would do what they’ve done before: surround and then destroy people for praying to a different god or no god in the world. everything ; to love who they want to love; to be ill or disabled; and to subscribe to humanity rather than hatred.

We cannot tolerate the intolerable. This is the true meaning of resistance. So our journey is clear: we must recognize evil where it not only exists, but thrives, and then defeat it by any means necessary. To shirk this duty at this urgent hour risks appeasing the vile like Ye, Nick Fuentes, Donald Trump and Josef Nemsila.

It was intolerable when I set out to exhibit Nemsila decades ago. This remains intolerable today.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2022/12/3/i-exposed-nazis-i-know-its-time-to-call-out The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos