Xi Jinping blames Chinese Covid protests on frustrated students, report says





Chinese President Xi Jinping has blamed the ongoing protests against the country's tough Covid restrictions on frustrated students, a report says. His comments came during a three-hour meeting in Beijing on Thursday between Xi and European Council President Charles Michel, the media reported. South China morning shift newspaper. At the meeting, Michel pleaded for the use of vaccines and then raised the issue of Chinese and government measures, a senior EU official said. And the response we got from the president explained why there had been protests, saying that after three years of Covid he had a problem because people were frustrated. They were mostly students, or teenagers at university, they added. Although the Xi administration has not openly commented on the ongoing protests in the country, the president's remarks during the interaction would be his first on the unrest. A second official said Chinese leaders would try to push vaccinations in response to the protests. A man walks his dog past a Covid testing station in Beijing on December 2 as more cities ease restrictions (AP) My feeling was that this [exchange] was something informative. I had the feeling that China would seek more and more to encourage its citizens to be vaccinated, to follow the European experience a little bit, said the second official. Protests have swept across China since Nov. 26 against tough controls and pandemic lockdowns by communist leaders who have kept hundreds of thousands of people in quarantine as the country continues to pursue its zero-Covid policy. The protests have also turned into demands for a change in the country's leadership, with many calling on Mr. Xi to step down. Several restrictions were eased across the country on Thursday, with several districts lifting lockdowns in what appear to be moves to ease tough restrictions after three years and try to make its policy more targeted. Several cities have canceled PCR tests and called for the use of rapid antigen tests. In Beijing, hospitals were told not to discharge patients if they did not have a negative PCR test. Patients can instead take an antigen test. Children under the age of three were also exempted from PCR tests. On Saturday, the southern city of Shenzhen announced that it would no longer require people to show a negative Covid test result to use public transport or enter parks, following similar measures taken by Chengdu and Tianjin, reported Reuters. Officials in Guangzhou, where protesters clashed with police who wore hazmat suits and marched in line to arrest protesters, eased restrictions on Wednesday. The elated mood is not universal, a Guangzhou-based diplomat told Reuters. Although many people are enjoying their newfound freedom, it should be noted that there are still hundreds of high-risk areas that are locked down across the city.

