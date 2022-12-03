From haute cuisine to hate cuisine: Why Republicans are finally targeting Trump





A fascist and an anti-Semite walk into a bar.

This is not the start of an old joke; instead, it captures last week’s unsettling dinner between former President Trump, white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, and rapper and anti-Semitism peddler Kanye West.

Theodore Roosevelt dined with Booker T. Washington. Barack Obama had a beer at the White House with Harvard University professor Henry Louis Gates and James Crowley, the Boston police sergeant who wrongfully arrested Gates at his Cambridge home in response to a report of 911 callers reporting a break and enter into the residence.

Then in recent weeks there has been the conversion of haute cuisine into hate cuisine. It was not the first time that Trump found himself in bad company. But this time, it’s worth focusing on Republican reaction rather than instigating action. Because, this time, it looks a little different.

It’s a feeding frenzy.

The reaction from some Republicans wasn’t exactly a quick-reacting chorus of outrage, but it did offer prominent and direct denunciations of Trump. Former Vice President Pence called on the former president to apologize and said Trump showed profoundly poor judgment in holding the meeting. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) called the dinner “disgusting and reminded us that “there is no bottom to the degree to which President Trump will degrade himself and the nation.

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) called the meeting deeply disturbing and empowering for extremism. The senses. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Shelley Moore Capito (RW.Va.) summed it up with the same word: “ridiculous.”

Equally fascinating to watch was Trump’s own strained attempt at plausible denial. In a post on Truth Social on Friday, he wrote: Last week Kanye West called me for dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Shortly after, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about. We dined on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. Dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport.

Fair enough, I guess. Many of us have found ourselves stuck with strangers at the communal table or at the airport, striking up awkward conversations about the weather, sports or, say, evil Jews and the satanic liberal cabal that allows hordes of ‘strangers to cross the border so they can rape, plunder and destroy America as the last bastion of white order (and would you please pass the salt?).

The condemnation of some Republicans was significant, but not nearly unanimous. PBS asked 57 Republicans how they felt about dinner when they returned to Washington this week. The response ranged from no response to calling the meeting a bad idea to saying that anti-Semitism cannot be tolerated but stop[ping] unless you condemn Trump directly. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) suggested Trump could make better choices. Another Churchillian moment of moral clarity came from Senator Lindsey Graham (RS.C.): You know, when you hang out with people like that, it’s not good.

Still, the willingness of some Republicans to pounce on Trump raises a question: When he commits moral outrages, is it now easier to go from double-talk to double-talk? Has the glitter crumbled into a layer of dust?

Timing is all in politics, and Trump has had a rough few weeks. His endorsement of candidates, his headline prominence, helped steer Republicans toward a midterm meh; an almost historic underperformance.

In this week’s Quinnipiac poll, Trump’s bid for president in 2024 is seen as a bad thing by 57% of Americans, including 27% of Republicans. Republicans are evenly split on who they’d rather win the Republican nomination, with 44% preferring Trump, 44% preferring Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and 11% offering no opinion. Not exactly omnipotent numbers for the former president just three weeks after his 2024 campaign was announced.

Admittedly, Trump’s numbers were poor after his first race was announced. But there is a difference. Then the Republicans (and Democrats) underestimated and misjudged him. By the time he became a real threat, they couldn’t figure out how to penetrate his political vulnerabilities. He was like the recurring alien Borg in Star Trek, bound in a hive mind to an angry, resentful electorate. As the script says, Resistance was futile.

Now Republicans may sense an opportunity to carry out Trump’s policies without Trump’s personality. Probing the cracks in the Teflon Don, exploiting moments of perceived weakness, fighting back. After all, in Washington, you always kick a man when he’s down, then run him over with a bus, then pull the bus back up.

Whatever the motivation for the condemnation of Trump’s dinner with a fascist and an anti-Semite, it elicited the kind of response we used to take for granted in America: ridiculous.

Steve Israel represented New York in the United States House of Representatives for eight terms and served as Chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee from 2011 to 2015. He is now Director of the Cornell Jeb E. Brooks School of Public Policy Institute of Politics and Global Affairs. Follow him on Twitter @RepSteveIsrael.

