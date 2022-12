Imran Khan Fans After Yo Yo Honey Singh Followers Continue Historic Rocking Metro Roaring ‘Bewafa Bewafa’ Trend

Imran Khan fans aren’t Bewafa – Rock Delhi Metro after electrifying in-person concert (Instagram photo credit)

Music is life and having the opportunity to hear an artist live is something few people are lucky enough to have. So when fans attend concerts, it’s an experience they never want to forget. A few days after seeing Yoy Yo Honey Singh fans prolong this experience, we have now come across a video of Imran Khan fans doing the same after his concert in the capital, New Delhi.

A while back, Imran performed live in Delhi and the event was as vibrant as ever. As onlookers had a blast at the venue, the vibes didn’t leave them there, they continued to sing and sway to the beat of Bewafa even as they waited to board a metro in the capital.

In a now-viral social media video, shared by Instagram page trollf*ckers, we see Imran Khan performing for Bewafa on stage and his fans shouting melodiously alongside him. As Delhi Metro text goes crazy after Imran Khan’s concert listing, a scan brings viewers to a video of crowds vibrating as they wait for public transport.

The video starts with Imrans fans having fun at the concert, then sees them doing the same without the artist at the metro station. Commenting on the video, one wrote, “Legends say they still sing it to this day.” Another added: “Another level of hype…” A third joked: “Bewafas also sing ‘bewfa nikli hai tu’” Watch the video here:

Some time ago, fans attended a Yo Yo Honey Singh concert in Delhi and a similar scene was seen by netizens. After the event, fans continued to sing and rock to the Honey Singhs tracks as well as Bewafa while heading home.

If you attend the concert of your favorite artists, will you vibrate like these fans? Let us know in the comments.

