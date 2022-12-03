PML-N decides to consult coalition partners on Imran Khan’s offer





In a major development, the ruling PML-N has decided to hold consultations with its coalition partners to discuss the offer of dialogue made by PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the details, the coalition partners have already started consultations and will officially meet today at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s residence today.

The PDM coalition will discuss the possible dissolution of the Punjab Assembly and also talk about offers on political negotiations. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will consult with PML-N Supreme Leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the issue of negotiations.

The federal government and its allies will make a final decision after the consultation session.

Imran Khan’s offer

Pakistan is once again going through a political crisis with former Prime Minister Imran Khan announcing that he would quit all assemblies and provincial governments in Punjab and KPK backing his call for the assemblies to be dissolved.

However, on Friday, Imran Khan offered conditional talks to the coalition government, which is seen as an important positive development in the context of the ongoing political crisis in the country.

The PTI Chairman extended his offer of dialogue to the PDM government while addressing the PTI Parliamentary Party of Punjab via video link from his Lahores Zaman Park residence.

While urging the PDM government on the possibility of a snap general election, Imran Khan said 66% of Pakistanis would be expected to vote for the by-votes if the assemblies were dissolved in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An early general election is the only way to save the country from default, Imran said and lamented the rising inflation and unemployment rate during the current term of government.

PTI President @ImranKhanPTI explains the reason for the decision to dissolve the provincial assemblies. pic.twitter.com/o3RQTfcP0O

— PTI (@PTIofficial) December 2, 2022

On the other hand, the federal government has ruled out any idea of ​​holding early elections. Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, shortly after Imran Khan’s offer, responded in a two-word tweet Elections 2023.

2023 pic.twitter.com/Ej9yJz6dAi

— Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) December 2, 2022

However, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said on Friday that the federal government would respond to the offer after consultation with allies.

