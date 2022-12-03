China relaxes zero Covid curbs after mass protests, Xi Jinping says Omicron variant is real reason for curbs





China has finally eased tough Covid-19 restrictions, following rare protests from the people of the ruling Communist Party regime led by Xi Jinping. Last week, thousands of protesters gathered on China’s Wulumuqi Road, named after Xinjiang’s provincial capital, Urumqi. He had witnessed nocturnal demonstrations despite the heavy presence of the police. Observers had said the rare protests in China were significant, given the country’s streak of Covid-19 policies, which reflect broader political frustrations including the slowing economy. Now that the restrictions are relaxed, Reuters reported that Beijing residents welcome the move, which has otherwise left them frustrated. Protests in China are not uncommon. What *is* rare are multiple protests on the same issue, at the same time, across the country. The protest below, apparently in central Beijing’s liangmaqiao, is stunning #China #protests pic.twitter.com/UHJCqqF1YG —Tom Mackenzie (@TomMackenzieTV) November 27, 2022 Reuters reported that the city of Shenzhen in southern China announced that it was no longer necessary to have negative Covid-19 tests to use public transport or enter parks. Similar announcements were made in Chengdu and Tianjin. China Protests erupt across China as people grow tired of draconian zero Covid lockdowns. This is what ultimately happens when people power mobilizes against oppressive governments that deny freedoms and human dignity. pic.twitter.com/NsZgZTxEYT —James Melville (@JamesMelville) November 27, 2022 Reports also say that Covid-19 testing facilities have been closed in the Chinese capital, while no negative Covid-19 test is required in the city to enter places such as supermarkets and subways. However, there are some restrictions for offices. It comes from China. Massive protests against Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) over his zero COVID policy. pic.twitter.com/p2t7diDpsJ — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) November 27, 2022 China’s Zero Tolerance Policy for Covid-19 Since the start of the pandemic, China has followed a zero-tolerance approach towards Covid-19. China has used the harshest means to contain the virus. He imposed frequent lockdowns. However, the country’s strict measures to contain the virus have not been able to bring down the cases. Urumqi fire Last month’s fire in Urumqi, Xinjiang, which killed more than a dozen, sparked large-scale protests against Xi Jinping’s rule. People’s videos on social media showed people confused and filled with rage over the incident, which they blamed as a result of the country’s Covid-19 restrictions. Following the protests, China is set to further ease restrictions across the country, Reuters reported. Xi Jinping continues to deny China’s Xi Jinping continues to deny that his regime’s easing of restrictions was the result of mass protests following the Urumqi blaze. Instead, Xi reportedly blamed mass protests in the country for “frustration of the youth” due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Xi instead said the ease of restrictions was due to the now-dominant Omicron variant, considered a less lethal variant of Covid-19.

