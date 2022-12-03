General Bajwa told us to support Imran, claims Moonis Elahi





Moonis Elahi, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and son of Punjab’s chief minister, said his party had been advised by former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa, to support Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the no-confidence motion that ultimately led to the ousting of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The grueling political uncertainty had ended around midnight when the one-day session of the lower house of parliament convened on April 9 to vote on the no-confidence motion and resulted in the sacking of Imran Khan, the 22nd Prime minister of Pakistan, who became the first chief executive. be removed from office after losing a majority in the National Assembly.

Speaking on a private TV channel, Moonis Elahi revealed that “there has been no contact with the new military leadership”, but he added that the former COAS “turned the tide in favor of the PTI “.

“That’s my point of contention with the PTI and everyone who calls him a traitor,” he continued, “he was considered perfectly fine when he went in their support and now he’s being called a defector.”

“I proposed to the PTI to come on TV and prove to me that he [Bajwa] is a traitor and I will show you everything this man has done for you.

He went on to say there was ‘no doubt’ about it that ‘the man did everything for you [PTI]”; but the minute he “retired, he became the bad guy”.

“If he was the bad guy, he would never have told me to support Imran Khan,” Moonis said.

“When the decision was made on which direction to take, we had received offers from both sides – Mian sahiban [PML-N leadership], the PDM (Pakistani Democratic Movement), as well as the PTI. Obviously my leanings were based on the PTI, everyone knows that.”

“Then I had a talk with my dad and my dad had a talk with them [the military establishment] and at that time they said ‘my wish is that you go with them [PTI]’. Had the man [Gen Bajwa] been so bad, if he was against khan sahib or PTI, why would he tell us to support that side at this critical time? »

“I don’t believe he’s against the PTI,” Moonis added.

The widening of the fissures within the PML-Q – and the Chaudhry house – seemed to deepen at the time after two of its main faces found themselves divided on political lines in the National Assembly.

Latent tensions, which would have boiled over for months, turned into outright opposition when the PML-Q appointed Chaudhry Hussain Elahi as leader of the opposition in NA – just hours after party chairman Chaudhry’s son Shujaat, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, was inducted into Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet.

The party now holds seats in both the Treasury and the opposition benches, fueling speculation that intra-party chasms have become irreparably soured.

“A Bit of Foul Play”

Reflecting on the alleged foreign conspiracy which the PTI says was behind Imran’s ouster, Moonis distanced himself from the narrative saying he “never saw the documents ‘because he was not doing’.” not part of the Foreign Office”, but said: “there was foul play for sure on all sides”.

It may be noted here that Imran has long called the no-confidence motion against him a “huge foreign plot against Pakistan”.

Pleasing both the president and Pakistan’s chief justice to take ‘immediate action’, the ousted prime minister claimed that during debates at his last cabinet meeting, his government had concluded that the figure ‘clearly reflected a conspiracy for regime change,” adding that the “switching of allegiances” of allied parties and “the buying of loyalties of PTI members” were suspect.

Before his retirement, General Bajwa said he was certain that the “political quarantine of the armed forces” would bode well for the country in the long term.

“Despite some criticism and undue defamation of the armed forces through mass propaganda and meticulously crafted false narratives, the institutional will to remain apolitical will remain unwavering. I am certain that this political quarantine of the armed forces will bode well for Pakistan in the long term by promoting political stability and strengthening the bond between the army and the people,” he said in an exclusive interview with Gulf News. .

The “apolitical” position has often been questioned by the leader of the PTI and the senior leadership of the party.

During his interview, however, Moonis said he was “buying” the military leadership’s new position to remain apolitical “because there is no interference or influence on us.” [Government of Punjab] by them”.

He also claimed that the reason why an FIR could not be registered against the assassination attempt of former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, according to his version, was not because of any pressure from the “establishment”, but because “we [the Punjab government] told them that this work would not be done this way” because “if you are going to appoint a person from an institution then the process will be stopped anyway, without any interference”.

“That’s how the system was made,” he explained, “whether it’s good or bad, it exists.”

“We have asked the PTI management to take charge and give us an SHO from a village in their constituency and we will get him named [to register the FIR]”, Moonis said, adding that “nobody gave us one [SHO]”.

“We were blamed that PML-Q didn’t [FIR]so we gave them the solution,” he added.

Despite all the disagreements with the PTI, the PML-Q leader reiterated his party’s decision to stand with Imran and dissolve the Punjab Assembly at Imran’s request.

