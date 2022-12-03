Hooray! There is good news about Jokowi’s BPJS health

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – There is good news for people who participate in BPJS Health. It is certain that BPJS Health premiums will not increase until 2024.

This was conveyed by Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin. As directed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), he assured that there would be no increase in BPJS Health dues until 2024.

The whole community need not worry even if there is a plan to change the BPJS Kesehatan class.

ADVERTISING Scroll to resume content

“Mr. President, if possible, don’t go up until 2024, so that we really keep until 2024. The policy position of the government is this, don’t go up,” said Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, repeating the statement of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during a working meeting with Commission XI DPR RI, recently.

The certainty that there will be no change in the amount of the premium, both for class 1, 2 or 3 of BPJS Kesehatan, he said, will always be guaranteed despite the adjustment of the rate from the Indonesian Case Based Group (INA CBG) of BPJS Kesehatan. to hospitals in the range of 12% to 30%.

On the balance sheet side of BPJS Finance, Budi said, it will still be strong until 2024, including to pay the new INA CBGs tariff which will be implemented from January 1, 2023. Therefore, in 2025, it is estimated that the new BPJS Kesehatan an adjustment of the premium rate will take place.

“There should be a rate increase which I think is reasonable. It’s impossible for a hospital not to increase the salaries of its employees for 5 years. It’s impossible. Now we just have to educate the public about the fact that raising premiums is something very reasonable to do,” Budi said.

On the same occasion, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BPJS Kesehatan, Abdul Kadir, said that the adjustment of INA-CBG tariffs according to basic health needs (KDK) and the standard class of hospitalization (KRIS) would certainly significantly increase the costs of the BPJS Kesehatan class. , including for class 3.

Additionally, he continued, the size of the class 3 contribution participant population is 70% of the total number of participants in BPJS Health as a whole. This therefore does not exclude the possibility that the increase in BPJS Health contribution rates in 2025 will reach around IDR 70,000 from the current IDR 35,000.

“So the increase is extraordinary and the actual simulation was done by the actuary. If the increase follows the class 2 rate, then automatically the class 3 premium must also increase to Rp. 70,000, and neither Rp. 40,000,” Kadir said.

However, he also assured that according to the directives of President Jokowi transmitted by the Minister of Health Budi, until 2024, there are no plans to increase the premiums of BPJS Health.

Meanwhile, BPJS Kesehatan Senior Manager Ali Ghufron Mukti pointed out that based on his calculations, the increase in Class III premium rates would definitely be a burden on the company in the future. So there needs to be some careful thinking before it’s set in 2025.

“If before it was increased to Rp. 70,000, now it is not increasing enough. If it goes up to Rp. 70,000, there is a lot of misperception that rich and poor have the same premium , say Rp. 70,000. That means it violates the basic concept of social health insurance,” Ali said.

[Gambas:Video CNBC]

next article Salaries above Rp. 12 million, official BPJS healthcare costs are like this

(luc/luc)



