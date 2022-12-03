Politics
Hooray! There is good news about Jokowi’s BPJS health
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – There is good news for people who participate in BPJS Health. It is certain that BPJS Health premiums will not increase until 2024.
This was conveyed by Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin. As directed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), he assured that there would be no increase in BPJS Health dues until 2024.
The whole community need not worry even if there is a plan to change the BPJS Kesehatan class.
“Mr. President, if possible, don’t go up until 2024, so that we really keep until 2024. The policy position of the government is this, don’t go up,” said Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, repeating the statement of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during a working meeting with Commission XI DPR RI, recently.
The certainty that there will be no change in the amount of the premium, both for class 1, 2 or 3 of BPJS Kesehatan, he said, will always be guaranteed despite the adjustment of the rate from the Indonesian Case Based Group (INA CBG) of BPJS Kesehatan. to hospitals in the range of 12% to 30%.
On the balance sheet side of BPJS Finance, Budi said, it will still be strong until 2024, including to pay the new INA CBGs tariff which will be implemented from January 1, 2023. Therefore, in 2025, it is estimated that the new BPJS Kesehatan an adjustment of the premium rate will take place.
“There should be a rate increase which I think is reasonable. It’s impossible for a hospital not to increase the salaries of its employees for 5 years. It’s impossible. Now we just have to educate the public about the fact that raising premiums is something very reasonable to do,” Budi said.
On the same occasion, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BPJS Kesehatan, Abdul Kadir, said that the adjustment of INA-CBG tariffs according to basic health needs (KDK) and the standard class of hospitalization (KRIS) would certainly significantly increase the costs of the BPJS Kesehatan class. , including for class 3.
Additionally, he continued, the size of the class 3 contribution participant population is 70% of the total number of participants in BPJS Health as a whole. This therefore does not exclude the possibility that the increase in BPJS Health contribution rates in 2025 will reach around IDR 70,000 from the current IDR 35,000.
“So the increase is extraordinary and the actual simulation was done by the actuary. If the increase follows the class 2 rate, then automatically the class 3 premium must also increase to Rp. 70,000, and neither Rp. 40,000,” Kadir said.
However, he also assured that according to the directives of President Jokowi transmitted by the Minister of Health Budi, until 2024, there are no plans to increase the premiums of BPJS Health.
Meanwhile, BPJS Kesehatan Senior Manager Ali Ghufron Mukti pointed out that based on his calculations, the increase in Class III premium rates would definitely be a burden on the company in the future. So there needs to be some careful thinking before it’s set in 2025.
“If before it was increased to Rp. 70,000, now it is not increasing enough. If it goes up to Rp. 70,000, there is a lot of misperception that rich and poor have the same premium , say Rp. 70,000. That means it violates the basic concept of social health insurance,” Ali said.
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
next article
Salaries above Rp. 12 million, official BPJS healthcare costs are like this
(luc/luc)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20221203094544-4-393438/hore-ada-kabar-baik-soal-bpjs-kesehatan-dari-jokowi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump Org. End of the pleadings after the debate on the role of the former president
- Hooray! There is good news about Jokowi’s BPJS health
- Hockey Canada recorded more than 900 reports of on-ice discrimination last season
- Very Concerned: Prosecutor Warns of Potentially Illegal Disclosures About Brittany Higgins | News from Australia
- G7 and allies agree to cap on Russian oil prices – BBC News
- BJP – The New Indian Express
- This week in black fashion
- General Bajwa told us to support Imran, claims Moonis Elahi
- Tennis stars returning from retirement
- Embassy: British license holders must take a psychophysical aptitude test to exchange documents for Spanish documents.
- Trump voices support for Capitol rioters as he continues to embrace extremist groups
- Boris Johnson recycled an old joke in his last speech and not for the first time