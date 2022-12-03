Trump Org. End of the pleadings after the debate on the role of the former president





New York CNN—

Closing arguments ended Friday in the Trump Organization’s criminal trial, with New York prosecutors urging the jury to set aside politics and the company’s namesake and simply focus on allegations of corporate fraud. against him despite Donald Trump’s accusation of being aware of the real-time schemes.

The jury is expected to begin deliberations on Monday, but before the end of court on Friday, defense attorneys requested a mistrial after prosecutor Josh Steinglass told the jury that Trump should know about the tax offenses and punish for them. some.

This whole narrative that Donald Trump is blissfully ignorant is simply not true, Steinglass argued.

Defense attorney Michael van der Veen argued that the jury was irreversibly harmed by comments suggesting that Trump and his children were unindicted co-conspirators. They have not been charged with any crime.

Judge Juan Merchan supported a defense objection during prosecutors’ closing argument when Steinglass tried to tell jurors that Mr. Trump explicitly sanctioned tax evasion.

Steinglass suggested that Trump was allowing tax evasion, showing a document in evidence signed by Trump approving a pay cut for a chief operating officer by the amount of the annual rent for his luxury Park Avenue apartment. The document does not explicitly say that it is for the rent of the apartment, but the reduction corresponded to the exact amount of the annual rent established by the evidence at trial.

Former Trump Org. Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg had testified during cross-examination at trial that he did not conspire or conspire with any member of the Trump family, the company’s sole executive, Jeff McConney.

Outside of the jury’s presence, Steinglass backtracked on the charges against Trump, saying the prosecution hadn’t changed its theory that executives Weisselberg, McConney and Matthew Calamari Sr. committed the crimes.

Merchan ultimately denied the motion to have the trial dismissed, but offered to give the jury a limited instruction characterizing the issue when they are arraigned in the case on Monday.

Alan Futerfas, an attorney for the Trump Payroll Corporation, said: He is making a speculative assumption that is not substantiated or based on the testimony of two of the witnesses people have called.

The judge had flagged the issue Friday morning and ruled the prosecutor could suggest that Trump and his sons knew about the real-time schemes at least to some extent to combat the defense’s argument that a few high-level executives had gone rogue with their tax schemes. betray the Trump family.

The moment Merchan cautioned the prosecution, you should not infer or suggest that Mr. Trump should be seated at the defense table.

Concluding his nearly four-hour summary, Steinglass told the jury that the laws apply to everyone, but don’t let politics distract them during deliberations.

No one, no one and no company is above the law. The rules apply to everyone, Steinglass said, calling it a garden variety tax case.

Put aside the elephant that is not in the room, said Steinglass. This case has nothing to do with politics. These are just two companies that help its executives cheat on their taxes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/02/politics/trump-org-trial-closing-arguments-mistrial-request/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos