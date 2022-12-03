If TikTok is in your family’s online world, so is Xi Jinpings China | Opinion

OASHINGTON The panic over Elon Musks’ takeover of Twitter is wildly overblown. Ending woke censorship on the social media platform poses no threat to our democracy.
What threatens our way of life is not Musk’s control of Twitter, but Xi Jinping’s control of TikTok, the hugely popular social media app the Chinese Communist Party uses to collect vast amounts of data without precedent over 100 million US users.
If you have a teenager in the family, TikTok is most likely in your online ecosystem, which means China is one there.inflate. Yet many Americans seem indifferent to Beijing’s infiltration of their virtual living rooms. Why, they wonder, should they care about China watching dance videos of their children?
It’s not just your dance videos, says Klon Kitchen, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute for National Security Technology and a former CIA officer who specializes in foreign influence operations.
It’s all your contacts. This is your GPS location. These are your online viewing and shopping habits. It’s even your keyboard swipes and online habits outside of the app.
If you download TikTok to your phone, he told me in a recent podcast, you’ve given China the ability to track what other websites you visit and your key swipes when you’re on those sites, which means they know your username and they know your password, and they know the contents of the SMS even if your text messages are encrypted.
Don’t take his word for it. In a joint letter to the Federal Trade Commission, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Vice Chairman Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) wrote that PRC-based employees of TikToks [have] unlimited access to user information, including dates of birth, phone numbers, and device credentials.
And Brendan Carr, the Federal Communications Commission’s senior Republican, wrote in June to Apple and Google urging them to remove TikTok from their app stores because it’s a sophisticated surveillance tool that allows the China to collect everything from search and browsing histories to typing patterns. and biometric identifiers, including facial prints that researchers believe could be used in unrelated facial recognition and voiceprint technologies, as well as location data…draft messages and metadata, more …text, images and videos stored on a devices clipboard.
All this information is available to the Chinese Communist Party. TikTok claims it has never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would it if asked.
But Kitchen tells me it’s a dodge, because they’re bound to build [their] networks so that the Chinese government has access [so] they don’t have to ask.
Moreover, he says, the Chinese law that the regime applies extraterritorially to all Chinese companies requires that these companies make available to the Chinese Communist Party any data they collect or have access to, regardless of where it is collected, processed or stored. .
Earlier this year, BuzzFeed obtained recordings of 80 internal TikTok meetings, which showed China repeatedly accessed US user data, including a September 2021 meeting where a member of the TikToks Trust and Safety department admitted that everything can be seen in China.
What can China do with all the data it sucks up? On the one hand, it accumulates compromising information on millions of Americans, which it can then use for national security or commercial espionage.
The Chinese are collecting data that gives them unprecedented insight into how we think and behave, which they can then use for strategic influence operations against our country. And they hooked millions of Americans to a news platform that China controls and censors.
Today, more than a quarter of American adults under 30 say they regularly receive news from TikTok, meaning they are consuming news filtered through a filter controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.
Americans would not tolerate their own government collecting so much sensitive personal information about them. So why do we tolerate a hostile foreign government doing this? When it was revealed that the US National Security Agency was collecting US phone call metadata (phone records showing only which numbers were calling which numbers) so it could connect the dots and stop terrorist attacks, outrage s is widespread even if the program was autorid of Congress, did not collect any communications content, and was operated under the strict supervision of federal judges. Yet today, the Chinese Communist Party collects not only phone numbers, but also detailed patterns of life information from more than 4 in 10 Americans, and all we hear are… crickets.
In 2020, President Donald Trump announced he was banning TikTok, but backed down after learning in polls that such a ban would hurt his standing with young voters.
Joe Biden launched a security review, in June 2021, but then simultaneously launched a campaign to woo TikTok influencers, including a meeting at the White House with the president giving presidential imprimatur to a platform that amounts to a Chinese mass surveillance operation.
Now, says Senator Warner, Donald Trump was right… TikTok is a huge threat. If so, perhaps we should stop worrying so much about Twitter and instead focus on the clear and present danger of social media to our country.