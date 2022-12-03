Donald Trump Expresses Solidarity With Jan. 6 Capitol Rioters In New Video





Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S., Saturday, September 3, 2022. Trump used a rally in Pennsylvania to express his anger over an FBI search of his Florida home and President Joe Bidens attacks political extremism, claiming his title as his 2024 successor’s electoral rival.

Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg via Getty Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania

Donald Trump again expresses his support for the mob of rioters who stormed the US Capitol on his behalf in January 2021 in an effort to prevent Joe Biden’s election victory from being certified, claiming in a new video that those imprisoned for their involvement in the riot were treated “unfairly”.

“People have been treated unconstitutionally, in my opinion, and very, very unfairly, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it,” Trump, 75, said in the video, which the Washington Post said was filmed and broadcast. at a fundraising event this week hosted by the Patriot Freedom Project, a group supporting the families of those prosecuted by the government. Trump offered no evidence of how the rioters were treated unconstitutionally.

“It’s the militarization of the Justice Department, and we can’t let that happen in our country,” the former president added.

Politico reports that in July, the Justice Department arrested more than 850 people suspected of involvement in the Capitol riot, and more than 325 of them have pleaded guilty.

Trump has always embraced the extremism expressed by those who participated in the Capitol riots, which resulted in the death of a Capitol police officer, who died after being beaten by the rioters. Several other police officers were also beaten, some sustaining life-threatening injuries.

In a radio interview in September, Trump said if he were to be re-elected president, he would “seek very, very strongly for pardons, full pardons” for those arrested in the riots.

January 6 Uprising

Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Capitol riot on January 6, 2021

Reuters reports that elsewhere in that same interview, Trump, who has previously declared himself “the president of law and order,” said he is “financially supporting” some of the rioters facing legal consequences in reason for their involvement, although he did not elaborate.

“I support some amazing people financially and they were in my office two days ago. It’s really on my mind. It’s a shame what they did to them,” he said.

Speaking at a rally held shortly before the Capitol rally turned violent, Trump encouraged his supporters to march to the building where Congress had met. Although he said they should be peaceful, he also said they should “fight like hell” and risk losing their country.

The scene quickly turned violent, with U.S. Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards later describing it in sworn testimony as “a scene of war”.

“It was something I had seen in the movies,” Edwards, 31, said. “I couldn’t believe my eyes. There were officers on the floor. They were bleeding. They were vomiting. I saw friends with blood on their faces. I was slipping in people’s blood. I was grabbing people as they fell. It was carnage. It was chaos.

The former president announced last month that he would officially run again in 2024, kicking off his campaign in a speech at his members-only Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

“America’s comeback starts now,” the former president said before explaining his priorities for the nation. “We are here tonight to declare that it need not be so.”

Later in his speech he said, “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am announcing my candidacy for President of the United States tonight.”

Trump’s early announcement comes amid investigations into his conduct on January 6, 2021 and his handling of classified documents after leaving office.

