Will India’s G20 Presidency help Prime Minister Narendra Modi internationalize Savarkar?

However, efforts to elevate the eminence of Savarkars worldwide can be severely hampered by Hindutva icons’ belief in the centrality of violence and violent action to human behavior.

It should be kept in mind that Indian nationalist icons, starting with Mahatma Gandhi, are universally considered to be embodiments of non-violence. On the other hand, the violence latent in Savarkar’s political thoughts may hamper his embrace outside India.

Moreover, Savarkar’s inexplicable link between Hindutva history on the one hand, and violence on the other, would leave non-Indians perplexed as to his formulation.

There is only one occasion when Savarkar defines Hindutva, which he codified in his 1923 essay, Essentials of Hindutva. KB Hedgewar was inspired by this tract to establish the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Savarkar wrote: Hindutva is not a word but a story. Not only the spiritual or religious history of our people, as it is sometimes confused with the other cognate term Hinduism, but a complete history. This explanation remains incomprehensible even to most Indians. Despite this, millions of Indians revere Savarkar and are blind followers without subjecting his opinions to scrutiny due to the harmful politics he reinforces.

But, it would be folly to expect people in other countries to revere him as they hold Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore and even Jawaharlal Nehru in high esteem.

It remains to be seen if after favoring a visit to the quasi-memorial of Savarkars rather than to the emblematic national monuments, including the two dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi, Rajghat and Gandhi Smriti, the controversial Hindu nationalist ideologue would be talked about. them during other events at India’s G20. presidency.