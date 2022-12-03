Imran Khan drops talks offer, opts for assemblies dissolved – Pakistan





Pakistan

Imran Khan reconsiders the offer of talks and will opt for the dissolution of the assemblies

Imran Khan says he will go for dissolution of assemblies

December 03, 2022 3:50 p.m.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday backtracked on his offer to the government for talks and clarified that his previous statement was merely to underscore the seriousness of the situation.

Addressing a KP parliamentary party meeting, the PTI leader claimed that Pakistan’s economic situation is spiraling out of control and the country is heading towards default, but Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his predecessor Miftah Ismail are engaged in a public spat.

Criticizing the incumbent government, the former prime minister said the only achievement of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and its allies over the past seven months is that they have managed to secure redress for themselves in affairs corruption against them.

The PTI leader also announced that they will dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies in the current month and go to elections.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) expressed its willingness to start talks with the Imran Khan-led PTI without any preconditions to stem the political unrest in the country.

PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah made the announcement at a press conference after a party rally chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss Mr Khan’s offer of conditional talks on the date of the elections.

Sources quoted attendees of the PML-N meeting as saying talks could go ahead with the PTI if Mr Khan was serious. Holding negotiations is a positive move, but there should be no preconditions, they said, adding that the government was also seeking to end the political stalemate in the country.

Rafique, who is federal minister for railways and aviation in the coalition government, said that Mr Khan could go on the adventure of dissolving assemblies, but that the PML-N would not be part of no unconstitutional act.

