Xi Jinping admits Chinese are frustrated with Covid-19 measures: SCMP & WSJ – Mothership.SG





Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg Chinese President Xi Jinping told visiting European Council President Charles Michel that recent protests against Covid-19 controls in mainland cities were the work of frustrated students after three years of the pandemic. What Xi said privately during the conversation was released to the media through senior EU officials familiar with the situation, South China Morning Post and the wall street journal reported. Xi held a three-hour meeting in Beijing on Dec. 1, where he reportedly spoke about the situation in China. Xi also reportedly suggested that the pandemic had entered a less deadly phase, as he reportedly said the Omicron strain appears to be less deadly than previous iterations, such as Delta. Xi’s first known responses These are the Chinese leader’s first known responses to recent protests on college campuses and cities across the country, WSJ reported. SCMP added that the Chinese government has not publicly acknowledged the protests, making Xi’s responses, though private with officials, relatively meaningful. Official Chinese and European statements on the meeting did not mention Xi’s comments on Covid-19 and the protests. But Michel, in remarks to reporters after the meeting, said he told Xi: The right to peaceful assembly is a fundamental right enshrined in both the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and national constitutions. Caution However, WSJ flagged a caveat that it could not be determined whether Xi had stated the views, as what was revealed was by those who reiterated the talking points at the meeting. How did Xi’s responses come Xi reportedly made his views on the protests known after being asked by Michel about mass testing, quarantines and blockages of vaccination campaigns in China. Michel would also have advocated for the use of vaccines” before asking his question, said an official familiar with the conversation. Xi apparently responded by saying why there were protests. China could increase its vaccination rates The protests, which were rare public displays of discontent, called for the resignation of Xi and the resignation of the Chinese Communist Party. Such direct challenges to the state are unthinkable in modern China. But what people were doing might have worked. Beijing appears to be softening its stance on virus restrictions by allowing greater freedom of movement and the reopening of businesses following the protests. There also appears to be an official softening of tone about the pandemic. The central government has announced a new vaccination campaign for the elderly to get vaccinated. Only 40% of people over 80 in China have completed the full three-shot course of its locally made vaccine. Beijing has refused the use of foreign-made vaccines, preferring locally made ones. Top photo via www.news.cn

