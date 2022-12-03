Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi highway on December 11





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi highway here on December 11, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday. The 701 km long highway, constructed at a cost of Rs 49,250 crore, passes through 392 villages spread over 11 districts. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the 500 km stretch from Nagpur to Shirdi, while the remaining section of the highway will be completed within the next six months, MP CM said. The ‘Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg is a six lane controlled access highway. It is the second highway in the state after the Mumbai-Pune highway. A new economic corridor will emerge on the highway, and 14 districts will be integrated and connected to the port by this highway, Fadnavis said. “I believe this highway will bring ‘samruddhi’ (prosperity) to Vidarbha, Marathwada and the whole of Maharashtra,” he added. The 701 km Mumbai-Nagpur highway will connect 10 districts (Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Washim, Buldhana, Jalna, Aurangabad, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Thane), 26 talukas and 392 villages in the state. When fully operational, the highway will halve the travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai, from 16 hours to 8 hours. The greenfield project was first announced in 2015 by the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition government. Land acquisition started in July 2017, PM Modi laid the foundation stone in December 2018 and construction works started in January 2019. The project is being spearheaded by the state infrastructure arm of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and is being developed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model. For the project, the MSRDC raised debt worth Rs 28,000 crore. The construction works of the 701km MumbaiNagpur Expressway have been divided into 16 lots, with the works being awarded to 13 contractors including Afcons Infrastructure, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Reliance Infrastructure. The total cost of the highway project, including land acquisition and engineering, is estimated at Rs 55,332 crore. The MSRDC plans to develop 19 new towns along the highway, of which it has prepared a development plan for eight. Of these eight new towns, land acquisition for six will be completed by June next year. Each township developed under the initiative of Krushi Samruddhi Nagar is planned to be built on an area of ​​approximately 1,000 to 1,500 hectares. The new towns will serve as utility economic nodes for the food processing industry, integrated logistics, national food markets, education centers, skills development institutes, healthcare facilities and commercial housing and residential. (With input from PTI)

