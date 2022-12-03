West should do more to get Russia and Ukraine to negotiate: Cavusoglu





Turkey’s foreign minister said a picture of the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will be clear before spring.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkish Foreign Minister Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday that some Western countries are not interested in resolving the Ukrainian crisis and should persuade Ukraine to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia. “Life is getting difficult for Ukrainians in particular, and for all of us,” Cavusoglu told a forum in Rome, stressing, “I think before spring we will have a clear picture of the ceasefire , the truce or the negotiating table. But we will not give up. As Turkey, we will continue our efforts. Turkey’s foreign minister said the war in Ukraine has become more complicated with the intensification of fighting on the ground, stressing that some Western countries should do more to bring the Russian and Ukrainian sides to the negotiating table. The Kremlin stressed on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “open to negotiations” on Ukraine but that the West must accept Moscow’s demands. It comes a day after US President Joe Biden said he was ready to talk if Putin sought a way to end the war in Ukraine. In mid-November, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed in a phone call with Putin the need to reinvigorate diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, thanking Putin for extending the agreement for 120 days. on cereals from the Black Sea. After the start of the war in Ukraine at the end of February, Russian-Ukrainian talks began. The last round of talks in Istanbul ended on March 29. Discussions have since stalled. In late September, Putin said Moscow was still open to talks with kyiv and called on Ukraine to end hostilities. White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said the United States was not trying to force kyiv to hold talks or cede territory. Kirby told reporters that only Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “can determine if he’s ready for negotiations and when he’s ready for negotiations and what those negotiations look like.” “No one from the United States pushes him, nudges him, or pushes him to the table,” he said. Read more: US pressures Ukraine to be open to peace talks with Russia: Official



