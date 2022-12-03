Protests in China thwart Xi’s agenda to expand political control

Under a road bridge near Beijing’s embassy district, a protest on Sunday night against the country’s tough “zero covid” restrictions died down as a young man with a megaphone began addressing the crowd.

“What everyone should be aware of,” he began, “is that among us are anti-China foreign forces, they are nearby…”.

The crowd immediately interrupted him. “No, there isn’t,” some shouted. “We are all Chinese patriots,” shouted others.

The groundswell of discontent that has gripped at least a dozen major Chinese cities in recent days has been sparked primarily by resentment over the draconian measures the government has maintained to quickly stifle, if not prevent, coronavirus outbreaks. But protests in Beijing and elsewhere have also revealed many people’s apprehension about President Xi Jinping’s broader nationalist outlook – which increasingly prioritizes stability and national security over individual freedoms.

For Xi, arguably the country’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, the path for China to become a global superpower is for people to actively support the Communist Party, make sacrifices and stay in line for the greater good of the world. nation.

In this worldview, the United States and other Western powers are often demonized as trying to undermine China’s rise. Nationalist commentators have reacted to recent protests with threadbare arguments that claim dissidents are organized by clandestine foreign agents.

“It’s the [party’s] usual tactic to divide people” and shift the blame, said Yan, a former teacher from Chengdu who gave his last name only for safety’s sake. , which local residents say has been compounded by the slow response of firefighters due to pandemic-related restrictions. More than 1,000 people took part in the vigil, calling for freedom from coronavirus testing and chanting “give me freedom or give me death”.

But the foreign hostilities propaganda, deployed to delegitimize dissent during the 2019 Hong Kong protests, has lost its persuasive power in recent protests.

Citizens’ concerns are “national in scale and transcend local, ethnic and class boundaries”, said Chenchen Zhang, assistant professor of international relations at Britain’s Durham University. “People across the country have experienced firsthand the frustrations and suffering caused by zero covid.”

The variety of grievances voiced over the past week of protests and other spontaneous public gatherings reflect a scale of concern over the government’s handling of the pandemic over the past three years. A list of demands was compiled and then circulated by a group of young Chinese – some at home and some abroad – who run Citizens Daily CN on Instagram. The app is blocked in China, and the group, for security reasons, operates in complete anonymity, even from each other.

The list aims to ensure that calls for “fundamental respect for human life and dignity” are heard, the account operators said in a written response to questions. They promoted it to avoid an “increasing chilling effect” when speaking out.

Liberals used the occasion to demand better protection of individual rights, often using official slogans to buttress their argument. Because the country’s leaders achieved their goal of “moderate prosperity” last year, quarantine conditions that compromise people’s quality of life are “insulting to China,” wrote University researcher Qu Weiguo. Fudan from Shanghai, on the WeChat social media app.

While dissent is unlikely to truly weaken Xi’s firm grip on power, it has undermined his agenda and his credibility as a policymaker.

“We don’t know where he gets his advice from or if he gets any. That’s the most concerning thing,” said Mary Gallagher, director of the Center for Chinese Studies at the University of Michigan. Some people in China seem to have “lost faith in the central government to make sound decisions”, she said.

At a meeting of top Communist Party leaders in October, Xi justified extending his rule by promising to defend the nation against ‘dangerous storms’ from an outside world bent on undermining China’s ‘great rejuvenation’ . His signature approach to the pandemic was central to the narrative that he had ensured China’s stability by protecting it from these threatening external forces.

As early as January 2020, state media took the unusual step of declaring Xi personally in command of the pandemic response. And for a time, the success of his strategy to crush the virus was a source of national pride. China has had far fewer covid cases and deaths than most countries. State media said it demonstrated the superiority of China’s political system.

The decision to cut the country off from the world has since become hugely unpopular. The World Cup in Qatar was a reminder that with the exception of North Korea, China is the only one still trying to prevent the coronavirus from circulating in the general population. During matches in recent days, China’s state broadcaster CCTV has cut close-ups of maskless fans in packed stadiums so viewers at home won’t be reminded of how outlier their country is.

The first public acknowledgment of this month’s unrest came on Tuesday, when a health official told reporters in Beijing that “the issue that the public has recently raised is not primarily about controlling the epidemic itself. same, but focuses on simplified, intensified and rigorously uniform measures”. The government also announced a plan to speed up vaccinations for people aged 60 and over and urged local officials to step up efforts and use big data to track down those who need vaccines.

Still, critics fear the arbitrary and excessive measures are a feature rather than a bug of the policy, even as it begins to change. The sweeping powers given to low-level officials tasked with enforcing lockdowns have drawn comparisons to the era of Mao, when the party was involved in every aspect of daily life. Step-by-step instructions written by law students have circulated online telling residents how to use Chinese laws to fight neighborhood authorities who want them to stay home.

Nationalist commentators, many of whom claim to speak on behalf of the masses, are struggling to respond to the outpouring of anger. Some were confronted with their vague insinuations about foreign agitators. A widely shared post blaming ‘thugs in the crowd’ drew so much ridicule that the author deleted it.

Ming Jinwei, a former editor-in-chief of the official Xinhua News Agency turned political blogger, wrote on WeChat that while not all of the complainers were foreign agents, the threat of “hostile foreign forces” remains very high. real and present. Along with US intelligence agencies and human rights groups, he cited the Chinese who are “spiritually American” or the Western media as examples.

“Whenever there is misfortune or tragedy in China, they attack and fan the flames,” he wrote on Monday.

Chinese officials often raise similar points. A meeting of the party’s top law enforcement body on Tuesday called for a “resolute crackdown on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces”.

Asked about the detention of a BBC journalist in Shanghai during the protests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said: “How come the BBC is still involved in the unrest on places ? This is a question that requires serious thought.