Imran adopts a conciliatory tone during the talks





ISLAMABAD:

PTI chairman Imran Khan on Friday softened his stance on possible talks with PDM leaders and appeared to strike a conciliatory tone as he signaled his openness to ‘sit down and talk and give a date for the elections. generals” or “we will dissolve the assemblies” — a dizzying about-face after insisting for months that he would not negotiate with the “corrupt”.

The offer of conditional talks was made during his speech to the Punjab Parliamentary Party.

“Given all of this, I’ve decided that either this will happen or they sit with us. [and decide a date for the polls or] imagine there will be elections in almost 66% of Pakistan – in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab – if we dissolve the assemblies,” he said.

The government’s offer of talks seemed to mark a break with the tough stance it had taken at its massive Nov. 26 rally in Rawalpindi. Concluding his long march of several months in the garrison town, the leader of the PTI had announced that he would withdraw from the “corrupt system” and has since multiplied the threats of dissolution of the provincial assemblies led by the PTI.

The former prime minister has held meetings with his party lawmakers and allies to work out details of his plans and decide on a date for scuttling assemblies and the mass resignation of other legislatures following his departure. massive in April when 123 NA lawmakers handed in resignations.

Meanwhile, a senior federal minister opined that Imran’s desire to engage in dialogue with the government stems from the advice of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi against dissolving the Punjab Assembly for the time being. , as he released development funds for PTI MPAs, which will be crucial for the upcoming elections.

Speaking to The Express Tribune, he confirmed that the government was not keen on engaging with the PTI to reach consensus on the date of the snap elections. However, he was ready to negotiate on any other issue, including economic challenges and electoral reforms.

“We don’t know who Imran Khan will be allowed to talk to because he himself does not sit with the opponent’s leaders,” he added.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, in an interview with a private TV station, said he had let President Arif Alvi know that no negotiations could take place on the PTI terms for a snap general election.

However, a section within the PML-N was open to negotiating a date for the snap ballot in May or June, sources said, adding that the decision did not sit well with coalition partners.

PTI lawyer Chaudhry Faisal Hussain, who met Imran Khan on Friday evening, said the PTI leader’s political decision to offer dialogue will also end the perception that the party was against holding talks.

Read The government “does not want” to talk to the PTI

However, he regretted that the PML-N did not welcome Imran’s offer, which he said meant that the coalition government was buying time to disqualify Imran in any case.

“The ruling parties are well aware that they have lost the support of the masses and they want to oust Imran Khan for technical reasons, based on bad faith.”

He said CM Punjab assured Imran Khan that the Punjab Assembly would be dissolved as per his advice at any time.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that if the government does not respond positively to the offer, Imran may dissolve the Punjab and KP assemblies this month.

“No prerequisites”

The offer to gather around a table drew the usual response from heads of government who scoffed at his “sudden realization and said no discussion could take place with preconditions attached to them. “.

Speaking to private television, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the PTI leader understood what politics was and that was why he was ready to sit down with his rivals.

The security czar recalled how former Prime Minister Imran was “ready to kill and die” for his cause earlier this year. “Now he is ready to sit down,” Sanaullah said.

The Home Secretary added, however, that the making and offering of talks came after November 25 – a tacit reference to the government’s decision to appoint a new army chief of its choice.

Commenting on Imran’s threat to dissolve the assemblies, the minister said the government has been deliberating on the issue for a few days and “perhaps it would be beneficial for us if elections were held in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”.

Sana’s indication that the government actually saw an “advantage” for itself if a series of polls were triggered – a scenario that PDM fears – following the dissolution of the assemblies was at odds with the approach government response to the threat.

His remarks came as senior leaders of the ruling allies held emergency meetings to foil the PTI plan and considered options, including tabling a no-confidence motion against the provincial leader while considering the rule of a governor in the provinces in order to anticipate the threat.

Expressing once again that the government was unwilling to enter into conditional talks, Marriyum simply announced via a tweet that the elections would be held in October 2023. “October 2023”, she tweeted with a capture of Screen of Imran’s declaration to sit down with the PTI or dissolve the assemblies.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif also said politicians should always keep the doors of negotiations open, but they should not be conditional. The defense minister assumed that Imran might be sincere in his offer this time around, but the talks are also not expected to be on a need-to-know basis or with preconditions.

“Who is Imran to tell us when should we announce elections? why should we even do that,” Asif said on a talk show. He added that he had lost everything, especially after PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi revealed that his PML-Q side had backed the PTI chairman during the no-confidence motion in April because that the former military leader had asked them to do.

