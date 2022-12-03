Jokowi urges teachers to beware of students’ stunting symptoms





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has asked teachers to be vigilant and prevent stunting among their students. According to him, this is part of an effort to create superior human resources (HR) for the Indonesian nation. Jokowi explained that superior human resources have the first component, namely the mastery of science and technology (Science and Technology), as well as an increase in technical skills relevant for the times. Then the second is a question of mentality and character. “That’s what we need to keep building, a polite attitude, honesty, good manners, caring for others, hard work and the ability to work together is increasingly important for us to give to our children. Strong national character, Pancasila character, who are moderate, who are tolerant, who experience unity in diversity, that is also a must,” Jokowi said while attending the summit of the commemoration of the PGRI’s 77th anniversary and National Teachers’ Day in Semarang, Central Java on Saturday ( 03/12/2022). The third component of superior human resources, Jokowi continued, is the physical health of students. He also reminded teachers to participate in the prevention of stunting. “Teachers need to see whether their stunted students exist or not. A healthy lifestyle should be introduced very early. Healthy eating and sufficient physical activity should also become the habit from an early age. Remember not that problem, because it’s no use being knowledgeable, it’s no use having high skills, if mentally unsound, physically unsound, it’s useless,” he explained.

President Jokowi is campaigning for the prevention of stunting or malnutrition at Bantar Gadung Health Centre, Sukabumi.

