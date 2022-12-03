PM Modi visits so many places in Gujarat because: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday there was a clear anti-incumbent wave against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Gujarat, due to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned aggressively in the state.

The chief minister reviewed preparations at Chanwali village in Jhalawar district ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entering the state on Sunday evening, according to news agency PTI.

Gehlot held deliberations with ministers, senior party leaders and administrative officials. He also visited the yatra entry point on the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border.

Speaking to reporters in Kota, Rajasthan CM said, “The anti-government wave is very strong there (Gujarat) and that is why Modi ji is visiting so many places across the state…Recently he organized a mega 50k – a long road show. You have to think about why the situation is like this.”

“What is the reason why the prime minister is camping in Gujarat and neglecting issues of national and international importance? It only means that Modi fears losing the election,” he added, as quoted by PTI.

Meanwhile, Gehlot, while speaking to reporters in Jhalawar, said that the Congress party had made several sacrifices for the unity and integrity of the country, and Gandhi, through the Bharat Jodo Yatra, marches across the country to bring this message to the people.

There is a race between political parties including Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party to make poll pledges.

For 27 years, the BJP has held the reins of power in Gujarat. Congress is desperate to salvage its second position in the state while Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP gambles trying to cash in on ‘anti-incumbency’ and issues like inflation and unemployment to gain access in power.

As the BJP seeks to retain power and the AAP aims to make inroads into another state, a fierce battle is expected over various seats to be elected on Thursday morning.

Voting for Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly Election was held on December 1. A total of 39 political parties presented themselves and 788 candidates were presented during phase 1, including 718 men and 70 women.

The vote for phase 2 will take place on December 5, and the counting of the votes will take place on December 8.

(With PTI entries)