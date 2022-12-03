



Turkey treats its brothers in Syria with the same sensitivity it treats its friends in Karabakh, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced, Anadolu Agency reports. According to Erdogan, “any weak country condemns itself to foreign intervention”. “Each of you today sees the actions of states that are waging high-profile wars in our region, thousands of miles from their borders, justifying their actions with demands for security and well-being. Moreover, these same powers are against Ankara’s measures to secure Turkish borders,” Erdogan said. He argued that the aim of the aforementioned countries is not to protect the interests of ethnic Kurds, Arabs, Turks or other peoples. “The only reason for their actions is political and economic dividends,” Erdogan said. Also, the President of Turkey announced the threat of “terrorist organizations which are the result of separate foreign circles”. “For about 40 years already, our country has been fighting against terrorism, which has killed tens of thousands of people. Opponents of Ankara forget that Turkey is no longer what it was. Today, Ankara decides on its own political, economic and military course, prepares programs on democracy and development. Modern Turkey enjoys a growing reputation in the region and on the international stage,” he added. Erdogan called the past few years “the most problematic period in modern history after the two world wars”. In addition, he assured that Turkey will definitely complete the creation of a “security zone” 30 kilometers from its southern borders. “Attacks and pressure will not deviate us from the planned path. Our determination is unchanged. Turkey treats its brothers in Syria with the same sensitivity as its friends in Karabakh. [i.e., Azerbaijan, in this case], Bosnia and Herzegovina, Libya and other regions of the planet. The Kurds of Syria, together with the Arabs and Turkmens, are our brothers,” Erdogan added.

