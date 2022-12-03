Politics
There are developed countries that do not want to see developing countries become advanced
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said that there are developed countries who do not want developing countries to become developed.
This was forwarded by the President in an upload to his official @jokowi Twitter account on Saturday (3/12/2022).
First, Jokowi explained Indonesia’s position on stopping nickel exports.
Also Read: Lose Nickel Lawsuit at WTO, Commerce Minister Guarantees Indonesia Appeal
According to the head of state, the halt in the export of nickel and other raw materials is aimed at boosting the downstream industry.
As a result of this policy, Indonesia was sued by the European Union at the World Trade Organization (WTO). Indonesia lost the case.
However, Indonesia is still submitting an appeal. Jokowi also pointed out that the commodities downstream is still on track.
He then explained the attitude of developed and developing countries.
Read also: Indonesia loses its nickel export case at the WTO, Jokowi: we will appeal
“All countries want to progress. Developed countries want their countries to progress. Developing countries are trying to become developed countries,” Jokowi said.
“There are also developed countries who don’t want to see developing countries become developed countries. Regardless of the challenges, Indonesia continues to move forward to become a developed country,” he continued.
Earlier, during his presentation at the State Palace on Friday (2/12/2022), President Jokowi said that Indonesia need not feel hurt when it lost to the European Union in nickel export lawsuit.
According to the president, losing a lawsuit is a human thing. Indonesia must pursue the next legal steps.
Also Read: RI Sued Over Nickel Export Ban, Jokowi: We Have Arguments
“We don’t need to be hurt. Endak. We are trying to achieve our vision of becoming a developed country,” Jokowi said.
“Again, we don’t need to be discouraged, we don’t need to be afraid of losing the case of being sued by the European Union, then we lose, then we walk away. Endak. Later there will be a second phase, we want to do,” he stressed.
Jokowi recalled that Indonesia wants to become a developed country so that other legal measures are part of its maintenance to remain a developed country.
“That’s for sure. And they (the developed countries) also won’t want there to be developing countries that are advanced, become developed countries, and many don’t want that,” he added. .
Read also: After nickel, Jokowi will ban exports of bauxite raw materials
On a previous occasion, Jokowi explained, several years ago, when Indonesia was still exporting nickel in the form of raw materials, the value reached only US$1.1 billion.
Once the government has a smelter, nickel exports in the form of raw materials are stopped.
As a result, in 2021, nickel exports will increase 18 times to reach US$20.8 billion, equivalent to over IDR 300 trillion.
These conditions have helped keep Indonesia’s trade balance in surplus for 30 consecutive months.
|
