Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign completely unraveled in days





Donald Trump’s bid for re-election to the White House has already gotten off to a shaky start, even for the particularly rambunctious Republican.

On November 15, the former president confirmed he would run for the third time after his previous victory in 2016 and loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

While Trump has for years been considered the most powerful force in the GOP, it remains to be seen if he can continue to fight the constant battles he will face for two more years in his quest to return to the House. White.

Along with outside forces such as several criminal and civil investigations into him, Trump will also have to fight his own party after his reputation and influence were tarnished following disappointing midterm election results.

Below, Newsweek takes a look at the potential banana peels that are already threatening to derail Trump’s 2024 campaign just weeks after its official launch.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump’s bid for re-election to the White House has already gotten off to a shaky start, even for the particularly rambunctious Republican. Joe Raedle/Getty Images Legal Battles

In addition to multiple investigations into his actions surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, attempts to cancel the 2020 election, and allegations that he mishandled classified documents recovered from his Mar-a-Lago compound, he There have been significant updates in other legal battles and investigations involving the former president since he announced his 2024 run.

On Nov. 25, former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll filed a battery complaint against Trump over allegations that he raped her at New York department store Bergdorf Goodman, which Trump denies.

Carroll sued while taking advantage of New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which went into effect on Thanksgiving, which allows alleged victims of year-old adult sexual assault to sue even if the limitation period has expired.

Carroll also filed two defamation lawsuits against Trump over comments he made while denying the assault allegations, including saying he couldn’t be guilty because ‘she’s not my type’ .

On Nov. 22, the Supreme Court cleared the way for Trump’s tax returns to be turned over to the Democratic-controlled Ways and Means Committee as part of their investigation into whether the former president properly complied with audits. from the Internal Revenue Service.

On November 30, the House committee confirmed that it now had six years of Trump’s tax returns.

Trump, who became the first president in decades not to release his tax returns when he launched his run for the White House, sought to keep his financial records sealed while suggesting attempts to access them were just so they can be disclosed.

In September 2020, Trump’s tax returns were leaked to The New York Times, revealing he only paid $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017.

Trump suffered another legal loss after a federal court overturned the appointment of a special counsel in the investigation of classified documents from the Department of Justice (DoJ).

Florida Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump, approved a request by the former president’s legal team to appoint a special master to examine the thousands of materials recovered from Trump’s Florida home to determine whether some are protected by special or executive privilege. .

The role was then given to Raymond Dearie, one of the suggestions from Trump’s legal team, in September.

A unanimous Dec. 1 decision by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has now struck down the special lead review of documents, over concerns it could hamper the DoJ’s criminal investigation. The court panel also criticized Cannon’s initial intervention in its decision.

The Kanye West spinoffs

Trump faced heavy criticism for hosting a dinner party with rapper Kanye West – who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 – at his Mar-a-Lago resort, which was also attended by the white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

Rather than denounce the hip-hop star, who has made a series of anti-Semitic statements in recent weeks, Trump said he was simply helping a ‘severely troubled man’ who has been ‘decimated in his business and pretty much everything else “following his comments.

Trump also did not condemn Fuentes after visiting his home in Florida and said he did not know who Fuentes was when he arrived with West.

“Nick Fuentes is one of the nation’s most prominent and unrepentant anti-Semites. He is a vicious zealot and Holocaust denier who has been condemned by figures from both political parties, including the Jewish Coalition Republican,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of Anti-Defamation. League, previously told Newsweek.

“The idea that former President Trump or any serious candidate for higher office would meet either of them, or validate these two characters by sharing a meal and spending time with them, is appalling.”

GOP revolt

For many in the Republican Party, Trump’s meeting with West and Fuentes was just another reason he shouldn’t lead the GOP in the 2024 election.

Even before the Mar-a-Lago dinner, Trump had already been widely blamed for the GOP’s midterm performance as a number of candidates endorsed by the former president failed to win their races in across the country. As a result, the GOP failed to gain control of the Senate and just secured a majority of 218 in the House, instead of the widely predicted “red wave.”

“President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, anti-Semite, and Holocaust denier a seat at the table,” former Trump vice president Mike Pence told NewsNation. “I think he should apologize for that and speak out against these individuals and their hateful rhetoric without reservation.”

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie told The New York Times in November, “This is just another example of a terrible lack of judgment on the part of Donald Trump, who, combined with his poor past judgments, makes him an untenable candidate in the general election for the Republican Party in 2024.”

