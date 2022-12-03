Politics
Many initiatives taken to make people with disabilities shine: PM
Hailing the courage and achievements of people with disabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that his government had taken several initiatives to create opportunities for them to shine.
In a series of tweets on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, he hailed the courage and achievements of “our Divyang brothers and sisters”.
He said, “Our government has undertaken many initiatives that have created opportunities for people with disabilities and enabled them to shine.
The prime minister said the government was also focusing on accessibility, which was reflected in flagship programs and the creation of next-generation infrastructure.
“I would also like to thank everyone working at the grassroots level to make a positive difference in the lives of people with disabilities,” he added.
The annual celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities was proclaimed in 1992 by a resolution of the United Nations General Assembly.
The observance of the Day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.
It also aims to increase awareness of the gains to be made from the integration of people with disabilities into all aspects of political, social, economic and cultural life.
The main program of the celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities takes place at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

