Jemima Khan and Shabana Azmi talk about ‘assisted marriages’, gender parity in film and why there is ‘a debate to be had’ on human rights issues in Saudi Arabia – Red Sea Studio





Writer-director Jemima Khan said she wanted to challenge ‘the preconceptions that many people in the West have about arranged marriages’ when she tackled her first screenplay for the film What’s Love Got To Do With It, which opened the Red Sea International Film Festival. this week.

“I had wanted to make a film that showed Pakistan in a more colorful, hospitable and positive light than what we maybe usually see on our Western screens,” said Khan, who lived in the country for a decade after. having married her former husband Imran. Khan, Pakistani politician and cricketer. “It was really a lament from friends of mine in Lahore when I lived there that the only films that win awards in the west are those that denigrate their country.”

Speaking at Deadline’s Red Sea Studios with film actors Shabana Azmi and Sajal Aly, Khan added that his preconceptions about the concept of arranged marriages had changed after spending time in Pakistan. “I’ve seen a lot of very successful arranged marriages.”

She added: “That’s not to say there isn’t a big difference with a forced marriage and the unfortunate examples, but I’m talking about majority, which is done in a consensual way, which is therefore often happy. “

What’s Love Got To Do With It stars Lily James as a documentary filmmaker and dating app addict whose eyes are soon opened to the potential of an arranged marriage when her childhood friend Kaz (Shazad Latif) goes to Lahore to marry a foreigner chosen by his parents.

“I don’t disdain it at all because I’ve seen it work,” Azmi said of the subject. “And of course that surprised me a lot. I think there’s some virtue in parents understanding that having a similar background, especially a very strong cultural background, is a solid foundation. to put something together. In the movie, we say, ‘you walk in marriage, you fall in love.’

The film reunites Azmi with director Shekhar Kapur after the duo worked together on Kapur’s first film, Masoom in 1983.

“It was very gratifying for me to see that we were back after so long and there didn’t seem to be any gap at all,” the Bollywood star said. “I have to say the reason I jumped on the movie was because Shekhar called me up and said, ‘Look, this is a really good script.'”

The trio of actors spoke about the “colorblind” cast and their belief that opportunities for women in the film world are finally starting to grow. “On the drama side, girls and women are leading the drama side in Pakistan,” Aly said.

When pressed to share her thoughts on the second edition of the Red Sea Film Festival, Azmi remarked that she thought it was “fabulous” that cinemas were opening in Saudi Arabia and that she was happy the festival was running it “with a view to inclusivity.” ”

Khan, who has been “critical of the Saudi regime in the past”, said there was “obviously a debate to be had on the other more problematic issues”.

“But I don’t think it’s about art and culture,” she said.

“It would be dishonest of me not to add that I have criticized the Saudi regime in the past and its human rights abuses, but I truly believe there have been huge changes over the past five years, and I really hope it continues.”

