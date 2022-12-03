Sweden extradites convicted PKK member to Turkey reports DW 12/03/2022





Sweden extradited a convicted member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) to Turkey, according to state media on Saturday. The man was sentenced to more than six years in prison for belonging to the PKK in Turkey, but managed to flee to Sweden where he applied for asylum, a request which was rejected by the Swedish authorities. Turkish news agency Anadolu reported that the man arrived in Istanbul on Friday evening after being detained by Swedish police. Local broadcaster NTV reported that he was later taken into custody by Turkish police. Extraditions key to Sweden’s NATO membership The extradition of suspects branded as terrorists by Ankara has been one of the sticking points in Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership, with Turkey the only member opposed to Stockholm and Finland joining. ‘Helsinki to the defense alliance. Turkey has in the past accused the two countries of harboring members of banned Kurdish groups considered “terrorists by Ankara”. As NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says it’s time for Sweden and Finland to be welcomed into the alliance, Turkey is looking to see if the states meet all the conditions of a tripartite agreement reached to allow them to enter the military alliance in June. The Nordic states have pledged to respond to Turkey’s pending deportation or extradition requests for suspected terrorists and to lift a suspected arms embargo in Ankara. Turkey is seeking to extradite 33 suspected “terrorists” from Sweden and Finland. NATO chief: Turkey should allow Sweden and Finland To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video ko/wmr (AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/sweden-extradites-convicted-pkk-member-to-turkey-reports/a-63975942 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos