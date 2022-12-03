Will the Indonesian presidency usher ASEAN into a new era?

THREE consecutive successful international summits hosted by ASEAN countries in November drew global attention to the regional grouping. The first was the ASEAN Summits with Dialogue Partners from November 12-13. The second was the 17th G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia on November 15-16. The third was the APEC Leaders Summit in Bangkok, Thailand on the 18th and 19th. The three summits are the first to return to an in-person meeting format after the pandemic outbreak in 2020.

The global political and economic environment has seen significant changes since 2020. At the geopolitical level, the world is facing the Russian-Ukrainian war and the heightening of tensions between China and the United States. Economically, high inflation, high interest rates, supply chain adjustments and other overlapping recessionary pressures surfaced. In addition, many supranational issues, such as climate change, sustainable energy transition and food security crises, are becoming pressing political priorities and calling for a global solution. How the summit participants interact to solve the myriad of problems has become the focus of the world. After the summits closed, the three summits produced results beyond expectations.

ASEAN Summits

The ASEAN summits chaired by Cambodia successfully brought together all of ASEAN’s strategic partners, including China, Japan, the United States, India, Australia, New Zealand and Korea South, to focus on strengthening cooperation in public health, food security, digital economy and finance.

A notable breakthrough is the United States’ endorsement of the 2019 “Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific”. The outlook emphasizes the need for cooperation and inclusiveness among countries in the region, which is different from the US Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy; how the United States will reconcile the two visions of the Indo-Pacific is now closely watched.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for the Manila Times daily newsletters By registering with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and accept the terms of use and the privacy policy.

China’s proposal to open negotiations on the upgraded China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 right after RCEP’s ratification means the expanded regional free trade agreement could be a potential trailblazer for any future trade deal regional covering hitherto under-discussed spaces in the new economy such as digital commerce and fintech.

At the summit, the United States and India became ASEAN’s new comprehensive strategic partners. This decision reinforces the aspiration of ASEAN as the pivot of Southeast Asia.

G20 Summit in Bali

The G20 countries represent over 80% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and 60% of the population. The central role played by the G20 countries in the global economy is obvious. During the 2008 Global Financial Crisis (GFC), the forum coordinated synchronous quantitative easing among major central banks that halted the deepening crisis. However, its role was gradually marginalized after the GFC by the G7 grouping of developed countries.

At the Bali summit, the host country, Indonesia, hopes to restore the voice of the G20 on international affairs and increase the influence of developing countries within the G20 on important issues. Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited Russia and Ukraine mid-year to mediate in the Russia-Ukraine war. Although he was unsuccessful in his attempt, only 17 heads of state attended the summit, with the Russian president being the most prominent absentee. Nevertheless, the importance of the Bali summit remains indisputable. President Xi and President Biden of the United States held an official meeting more than three hours before the summit. Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping met with 12 national leaders in three days. The Bali summit provided this year’s most important diplomatic platform for China and the West to reconnect. All the experts agreed that the Bali meetings between the G20 countries helped reduce geopolitical tensions between China and the West, especially between the United States and China.

The Bali leaders’ statement released after the meeting was a diplomatic success for Indonesia. Of the document’s 52 paragraphs, only paragraph 3 refers to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and emphasizes that Russia must comply with UN General Assembly resolution ES11/1 of March 2 and withdraw its troops from Ukraine. . Paragraph 4 says that States must respect the spirit of the Charter of the United Nations and settle disputes through dialogue. The remaining 50 paragraphs address common issues of global concern, such as energy security, food security, climate change, ecological protection, cooperation in global public health systems, and promoting economic development. digital. One can easily notice that the Declaration emphasizes peace, openness and cooperation.



Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and Indonesian President Joko Widodo IDSI COLLAGE Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and Indonesian President Joko Widodo IDSI COLLAGE

APEC Leaders Summit

The APEC summit is the last of three, and the adopted “2022 Leader’s Statement” was, in many ways, similar to the G20’s Bali Declaration. But paragraph 16 of the 23-paragraph declaration referred to the Bangkok targets on bio-circular-green economy (BCG) as an important component of the Asia-Pacific Sustainable Development Goals and became the bright spot of the statement. This is the first discourse on the bio-circular-green economy in a high-level summit document. Moreover, observers believe that countries are becoming more aware of the sustainability challenges facing the world today and are focusing on collaboration rather than confrontation with geopolitical rivalries. As a result, the Bangkok BCG aspiration is likely to be adopted by more countries and set a new global goal.

The success of ASEAN and Indonesian aspirations

Whether all the summit declarations will be implemented in the future is uncertain. However, successfully holding the three summits amidst the current geopolitical divide is an achievement. ASEAN’s status is enhanced on the world stage even as Myanmar’s shadow hangs in the background. Indonesia’s navigation of the G20 Summit is particularly notable.

ASEAN is the most diverse regional organization today. The organization is made up of wealthy members like Singapore, with an annual per capita income of over $60,000. At the same time, members such as Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar are classified as least developed countries with a per capita income of around $2,000. The average per capita income in Asean is around $5,000 and the potential for growth is high due to its young and relatively well-educated population and its proximity to the most dynamic East Asian region. on the economic plan. Therefore, the acceleration of ASEAN economic integration among members and the prosperity of East Asia will contribute to the economic development of most ASEAN member states.

Indonesia will be the rotating ASEAN presidency in 2023, and President Jokowi spoke about his vision for the regional grouping. He wants to focus on building the capacity of Asean institutions and hopes that by 2045, the regional grouping will be more adaptive, responsive and competitive on the global stage. The country is the mainstay of Asean and is uniquely placed to push the agenda forward as its economy and population make up more than a third of the regional grouping of 10 member states.

It is well known that Indonesian support was a key element in the adoption in 2019 of RCEP and the “Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific” when Thailand was the rotating presidency. Additionally, there are talks that Indonesia might want Asean to revise its charter to promote greater regional integration and maintain economic growth as the story of Asean. Many observers will ponder the question: “Will the Indonesian presidency announce a new ASEAN?” closely in the coming months.

Dr. Henry Chan is an internationally renowned development economist based in Singapore. He is also a visiting senior researcher at the Cambodian Institute for Cooperation and Peace and an associate researcher at the Institute for Integrated Development Studies (IDSI). His main research interests include global economic development, Asean-China relations and the fourth industrial revolution.

New Worlds by IDSI, for smart, progressive readers who want to see the world beyond the headlines ([email protected]).