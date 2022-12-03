Donald Trump should face the same charges as the Oath Keepers





Tuesday’s convictions of five oath keepers, including founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes and first deputy Kelly Meggs, who were found guilty of the extremely serious charge of seditious conspiracy, may seem like winning goals, but they are only critical points that the Ministry of Justice put on the board just before. Half time. Government lawsuits sideline some strong players, but the captains and coaches we have reason to suspect made the decisions on January 6, 2021 (former President Donald Trump and his minions) remain on the table. ground.

After eight weeks of testimony, it took just three days for the jury to reach their verdicts.

To win the game, Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed to investigate Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 violence, must use the same playbook that worked against the Oath Keepers. In other words, he should look to see if the seditious conspiracy and stonewalling of Congressional charges is justified for Trump and those around him.

After eight weeks of testimony, it took just three days for the jury to reach their verdicts. The speed of jury deliberations and the potential similarities between what these defendants did and what we know about Trump and his high-profile cohorts should encourage independent counsel to at least consider, if not pursue, such a case. Smith, and his boss, Attorney General Merrick Garland, may ultimately decide that there are more palatable alternatives to charging Trump and his advisers with crimes that carry decades in prison, but I believe Smith has a valid sermon to explore in using the same charges applied to the oath keepers.

The jury accepted the government’s argument that a defendant need not have entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 to be guilty of obstructing Congress or guilty of seditious conspiracy. The jury also accepted the government’s argument that the defendants’ failure to stop confirmation of the Electoral College vote count did not make them less culpable. Rhodes, who was in Washington that day, never entered the Capitol. He denied ordering others to rape the Capitol and claimed they were stupid for doing so, but the jury did not buy his attempt to distance themselves from the violence that day.

The jury accepting these arguments should worry Trump, adviser Roger Stone, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and others in that orbit.

An FBI agent testified that just minutes after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election, Rhodes communicated with Stone through an encrypted Friends of Stone chat group created to coordinate Trump’s post-loss tactics. What is the plan? We need to roll as soon as possible, prosecutors say, Rhodes asked Stone. Rhodes attached a proposal to occupy the streets of Washington and enter the Capitol. The day before the attack on Congress, Stone was on stage at Freedom Plaza to tell thousands of Trump supporters, I’ll be with you tomorrow, shoulder to shoulder.

At events just before the riot, Stone used oath keepers as personal security guards. The day before the 2020 election, Roger Stone had been recorded by a documentary crew declaring, F—the vote, let’s get straight to the violence. The attempted use of force is a key element of seditious conspiracy law. And force is not even necessary to impede the prosecution of Congress.

Neither Meadows nor Flynn are known to have organized arms caches around the DC Beltway like the Oath Keepers did, but the House Jan. 6 committee focused on what it called the rally. a crowd. As NBC reported, in the days after the election, Flynn became a campaign figurehead to sow doubt about the results and urge Trump to take extraordinary measures to stay in power and launched the idea of ​​martial law.

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Meadows, told the Jan. 6 committee that Meadows warned her in advance that Jan. 6 could get very, very bad and that Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, while he was leaving a Jan. 2 meeting with Meadows, asked if I was excited for the 6th. … Talk to the chief (Meadows). He is aware.

It’s important that Smith find out the details of the plan that got Giuliani so excited and see if any of them overlap with the plan enacted by Rhodes and those who follow him.

We know that Trump spread misinformation about a stolen election and tried to pressure Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the election results.

On Jan. 6, Trump, according to the Justice Department, incited a mob he knew were armed to accompany him to the Capitol. He told those present that if you don’t fight like hell, you won’t have a country. We don’t know if the committee or the Justice Department has seen more evidence that could support a sedition charge against the former president, but we do know that Trump has been spreading misinformation about a stolen and rigged election and that he tried to pressure Vice President Mike Pence, the Senate Speaker, to certify the election results. Sounds like the framework for the charges of obstructing Congress or obstructing an official act to me.

There are always gaps in the investigation in a case of this complexity and magnitude. Often these gaps are filled when someone with first-hand knowledge cooperates. This is another reason why the Oath Keepers’ convictions may prove valuable in the special advocates’ investigation of Trump and his White House. Oath keepers looking back on decades in prison might decide that cooperating with prosecutors investigating Trump is in their best interest and their next best decision.

Smith and Garland are also considering their next moves. They shouldn’t just be on the scoreboard or sideline Rhodes. They need to figure out if they can get the same person Rhodes was trying to help off the pitch as well.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/donald-trump-face-charges-oath-keepers-rcna59962 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos