Pakistani government invites Imran Khan’s PTI for ‘unconditional negotiations’





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government on Saturday invited Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party of Imran Khan to hold unconditional talks, saying negotiations are part of the political process and complex issues are resolved when the two sides agree. Addressing a joint press conference with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said Pakistan’s opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party should sit down and negotiate with the government to resolve the impasse over the holding of early general elections. At the same time, they said threats and talks could not go together. The development comes after PTI leader Khan warned on Friday that he would dissolve the assemblies of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces led by his party if the federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif did not sit down to talks and did not announce the dates of the general elections. The federal government under Prime Minister Sharif opposes holding elections now. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023. Khan, 70, announced last week that his lawmakers would resign from provincial assemblies as he withdrew a threat to march on the capital Islamabad saying it would lead to destructions. They should sit down with us for unconditional talks, Rafique said. It’s them (PTI) who need to talk, not us. They start talking about talks and are even hesitant to talk about it, he said, adding that negotiations are part of the political process and complex issues are resolved when both sides agree. The minister also said that the dissolution of the assemblies was not an act of which the government led by the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was not proud. We want the assemblies to complete their constitutional mandate, he said. Rafique also claimed that if Khan is serious, he should understand that threats and negotiations are mutually exclusive. for partial polls if the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government dissolve the assemblies The Minister of Railways added that the government’s allies He added that the government would hold informal talks with the PTI, but the party was informed that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would be the one to decide whether it wants a dialogue. Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday gave a cautious welcome to Khan’s offer for talks. When politicians are tighter, problems are solved Khan used to say it was better for me to die than to sit down with the government for talks There is change in him. Our government still believes in talks,” he said. Khan is the only Pakistani prime minister to have been ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament. He had alleged that the vote of no confidence was part of a plot directed by the United States against him. due to its independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan. The United States has denied the allegations.

