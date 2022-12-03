“Mr. Trump explicitly sanctions tax evasion! That is what this document shows! – Mother Jones





On Friday, Manhattan prosecutors flatly charged Donald Trump with helping executives of his companies commit tax evasion. The allegations came during closing arguments in a lawsuit in which the ex-president’s companies are accused of allowing key employees to reduce their taxable wages while simultaneously offering them confidential benefits like company cars and apartments. For much of the trial, both sides told the jury that the case was not about Trump himself. But after defense attorneys continually referenced Trump during their own closing on Thursday, prosecutors took the opportunity to target him directly.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass showed jurors a memo in which Trump approved a request from COO Matthew Calamari, who had asked that his salary be reduced by the exact amount the company was spending on annual rent.

Mr. Trump explicitly sanctioning tax evasion! That’s what this document shows! Steinglass told jurors, prompting a flurry of vocal objections from Trump’s attorneys.

New York Superior Court Judge Juan Merchan ultimately sided with the defense, but that did little to blunt the prosecutors’ point, and Merchan allowed Steinglass to tell the jurors that Trump knew all about the alleged tax evasion going on at his company. Neither Calamari nor Trump have been charged with any crime, but Trump’s longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg has pleaded guilty to conspiring to reduce his own taxable income in exchange for more benefits from the company. .

Steinglass’ assertion follows his statements on Thursday that Trump “knew exactly what was going on with his top leadership” and that the Trump organization as a whole “cultivated a culture of fraud and deception.”

Throughout the month-long trial, defense attorneys argued that Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg, that is, they sought to portray him as a powerful leader who used his position to cheat on his own taxes without the knowledge of Trump or the Trump Organization as a whole. . In fact, according to defense attorneys, Weisselberg actively hid his wrongdoing from Trump and his adult children, he betrayed them.

Prosecutors initially contented themselves with painting Weisselberg with other employees who had helped adjust salaries as executives of a large business enterprise that deserved to be held accountable as an institution.

But after the defenses closed on Thursday, which continually invoked Trump’s name, Merchan ruled that prosecutors were also free to speak about Trump.

This case isn’t about politics, it’s just two companies helping its executives cheat on their taxes, Steinglass said in his closing remarks, echoing what he said in his opening statements.

Trump’s lawyers were visibly irritated in court Friday morning, and they repeatedly objected throughout Steinglass’s shutdown almost every time he mentioned Trump’s name.

I’m here to remind you that Donald Trump is not on trial and we have nothing to prove about what he knew or didn’t know, Steinglass said. But the defense went to great lengths to try to deny Donald Trump’s involvement.

This entire narrative that Donald Trump was blissfully unaware of is simply not true, Steinglass told jurors.

After the jurors left the room, Trump’s attorney, Michael van der Veen, angrily demanded a mistrial in Steinglass’s tone as it closed, including the prosecutor’s statement that Trump had personally sanctioned tax evasion and another case in which Steinglass called Trump and his adult children “unindicted co-conspirators” (Steinglass quickly retracted that last comment after a rebuke from Merchan.) Van der Veen also complained that Steinglass called van der Veen’s defense strategy “nonsense”.

Steinglass told Merchan that Trump could be called a co-conspirator because he was involved in one of the specific acts for which a crime was charged. Merchan said he would not declare a mistrial because Steinglass withdrew the statements to the jury.

The jurors have been dismissed for the day and will return on Monday to deliberate.

