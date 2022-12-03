Sweden extradites man convicted of terrorism links to Turkey





ISTANBUL– Turkish authorities on Saturday arrested and jailed in Istanbul a convicted member of an illegal militant group who was extradited from Sweden where he had fled, Turkey’s official news agency reported. The move comes as the NATO member continues to block offers from Sweden and Finland to join the military alliance, pushing for the two Nordic countries to extradite suspected terrorists to Turkey. Turkey’s foreign minister said this week progress had been made but concrete steps were still needed to secure Turkey’s approval. Anadolu news agency identified the man as Mahmut Tat, who was convicted of belonging to an armed terrorist organization in 2015 and sentenced to more than six years in prison. Sweden confirmed the deportation but did not name the man. (This is) a deportation case where a person had their asylum application rejected, Swedish Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard told Swedish public broadcaster SVT. Anadolu said Tat was flown from Stockholm to Istanbul overnight, responding to Turkey’s extradition request. SVT said the man fled to Sweden following his conviction and was living in the west of the country where he worked in the restaurant industry. Tat was convicted of being a member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which led a decades-long separatist insurgency in Turkey. The group is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. When Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding policies of military non-alignment and applied for NATO membership in May, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was quick to say his country would not accept them and accused the two Nordic countries of turning a blind eye to terrorism. Any decision on NATO enlargement requires the approval of all members of the alliance. Ahead of a historic NATO summit, the three countries signed a joint memorandum in June that prevented a Turkish veto. In the memorandum, the Nordic countries said they would process Turkey’s extradition requests for people whom Turkey considers to be terrorists. Sweden and Finland said they confirmed the PKK was a terrorist organization and promised not to support its Syrian affiliate, the People’s Protection Units, or YPG. They also lifted an arms embargo on Turkey that was imposed following Turkey’s 2019 operation in Syria against the YPG. Swede Malmer Stenergard stressed to SVT that the new government led by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson had no role in the extradition decision. The government has no role in the (judicial) process that includes considering asylum claims, she told SVT. This means that the government or a member of the cabinet cannot intervene or influence the responsible authorities or the courts in their handling of individual cases. Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson visited Turkey last month and pledged to counter terrorist threats against Turkey. The Turkish and Hungarian parliaments have yet to ratify the NATO candidacies. The other 28 NATO countries have already done so. – Tanner reported from Helsinki, Finland.

