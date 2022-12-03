DA accuses Trump of ‘punishing tax evasion’





Closures in the Trump Org. tax evasion trial ended Friday in Manhattan; deliberations are Monday. In the findings, a prosecutor took the extraordinary step of charging Trump with “punishing tax evasion.” He also trashed his own star witness, implying that a $500,000 Trump bonus caused him to “obscure the truth.” Loading Something is loading.

A Manhattan prosecutor went to great lengths during closing arguments in the Trump Organization’s tax evasion trial on Friday, accusing Donald Trump of ‘personally sanctioning tax evasion’ and suggesting the star witness on his side had an incentive financial a potential bounty of $500,000 to “shadow the truth.”

“Mr. Trump explicitly sanctions tax evasion, that’s what this document shows,” Joshua Steinglass, one of the two lead prosecutors, told jurors, going further in fiery closing arguments than the US prosecutor’s office. district has never publicly implicated the former president in any crime.

Steinglass was pointing to a 2012 internal memo projected on large screens in the courtroom.

This 2012 memo shows that Donald Trump “explicitly sanctions tax evasion,” a prosecutor said in closing arguments Dec. 2, 2022, in the Trump Organization’s tax evasion trial. Manhattan District Attorney’s Office

In the decade-old memo, Trump signed his first initial, “D,” and the word “OK” to approve an “annual payroll deduction” of $72,000 for the company’s chief operating officer, Matthew Calamari.

Read the full memo here.

Trump’s “OK” shows he was well aware, the prosecutor argued, of the tax evasion scheme at the center of the six-week trial.

Organized by former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, the 2005-2018 program allowed senior Trump executives to take part of their pay in the form of tax-free benefits, including cars and apartments. The value of those benefits would then often be subtracted from the executives’ actual W-2 forms in Calamari’s case, a subtraction of $72,000.

The defense, meanwhile, has insisted that the Trump Organization should not be held responsible for the scheme, which it says started and ended with Weisselberg.

The defense also argued that although Trump approved cars, apartments, bonuses and other elements of the scheme, he had no idea whether his executives were cheating on their taxes.

“Objection!” several defense lawyers shouted as the prosecutor accused Trump of “sanctioning tax evasion”, interrupting the closing arguments.

“Supported,” said the trial’s presiding judge, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, sounding somewhat exasperated.

Both sides tangled for days with growing vitriol; the accusation of “punishing tax evasion” would be one of the many reasons, all rejected by the judge, at the origin of a request by the defense for an annulment of the trial.

“That’s what this document shows,” protested Steinglass.

“Lawyer, come forward,” the judge replied.

“I just want to warn you, Mr. Steinglass, not to go overboard,” the judge said during a several-minute sidebar, out of earshot of the jurors.

“That’s as far as I go,” Steinglass replied.

“Remind them again that none of this is being offered to bring Donald Trump to justice,” the judge warned. “He is not on trial.

Trump Org. Attorney Susan Necheles then began arguing with Steinglass over who interrupted the summonses more often.

“Stop it, Josh,” she said. “Come on. See how much you interrupted me? Judge, we’re back to the issue he just argued that Donald Trump was explicitly allowing tax evasion,” she complained.

The prosecutor continued with his summons, avoiding further sanction charges of Trumpian fraud, but again insisting, “this whole narrative that Donald Trump is blissfully ignorant is simply not real.”

A spokeswoman for the Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to comment when asked why Trump was never charged in the scheme.

Accusing Weisselberg, his own witness, of “hiding the truth” on the stand was even more crucial to Steinglass’s summons strategy.

New York law requires proof that the directors intended to benefit their company, not just themselves. Otherwise, a company cannot be held responsible for the faults of its managers.

But Weisselberg repeatedly told jurors during three days on the stand in mid-November that his only intention in staging the scheme was to help himself. That left Steinglass on Friday implying that Weisselberg, a less-than-ideal prosecution witness, lied to protect his company and its bottom line.

Weisselberg “has half a million reasons to hide the truth from his side,” Steinglass told jurors, a reference to the half-million dollar bounty from the Trump Organization that the ex-chief financial officer could whether or not to get it in January, just weeks after the trial. .

In the meantime, the former richest man who testified in a low prison sentence plea deal must survive on this year’s $640,000 salary and $500,000 bonus, yet again thanks to the Trump payroll. It’s literally a job of no-show; Weisselberg has been on paid leave since October.

Trump himself has never been criminally charged over his real estate and golf empire, though he was charged with a longstanding fraud pattern in a $250 million civil lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The Manhattan case accuses two corporate subsidiaries, the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation, both doing business as the Trump Organization, of fraud scheme, conspiracy and related tax evasion.

Jury deliberations are due to begin Monday morning. Affiliates face up to $1.6 million in penalties, as well as the black eye of felony status, if found guilty.

