Politics
Indonesia to ban sex and cohabitation before marriage
Traveling abroad can sometimes be tricky. Not only do you need to learn the local customs of a destination, but you also need to understand the laws of that place. In that sense, some planned new laws could make Indonesia (and especially Bali) a much less attractive and convenient place to visit…
Indonesia plans tough new conservative laws
Reuters reports how the Indonesian parliament is expected to pass a new penal code this month (by December 15, 2022), which has been in the works for decades. More importantly, the legislation would prohibit sex outside of marriage, as well as cohabitation before marriage. This would be punishable by up to a year in prison, although only limited parties (like close relatives) can report sex outside of marriage.
In addition, Indonesia plans to prohibit insulting the president or state institutions and expressing opinions contrary to Indonesian state ideology. This would carry a sentence of up to three years in prison, although it is a charge that can only be reported by the president.
These new laws would apply not only to locals, but also to foreign visitors. Obviously, this poses major problems, given that Indonesia (especially Bali) is a big vacation destination for foreigners.
The Indonesian Deputy Minister of Justice says he is “proud to have a penal code in line with Indonesian values”. Interestingly, Indonesia tried to enact a similar law in 2019, but saw many protests, so it didn’t pass. So far, there are no signs of the same level of public outcry this time around, as the country also becomes more conservative.
What would this change mean for travellers?
As a married gay guy with a kid, I think my views on the laws as such are pretty obvious. But this blog is not about judging the laws of various countries, but rather about the implications for travelers.
Of course, my first thought goes to Bali, which is the biggest foreign tourist destination in Indonesia. It’s known to be quite liberal when it comes to Indonesia, and it’s a pretty welcoming place. Lots of people go there to party, and I imagine (gasp!) there could be premarital sex and/or cohabitation.
Laws on premarital sex and cohabitation are particularly problematic. If non-marital cohabitation is prohibited, will travelers be required to present a marriage certificate when checking into a hotel in Indonesia? Suffice it to say, this would have a major impact on tourism in Bali. Obviously, knowing that you could be imprisoned for having sex before marriage is also a huge problem.
Realistically, the implications for travelers will really depend on how rigorously all of this is applied. There are plenty of countries that have problematic laws, but where they are enforced such a small percentage of the time that you are more likely to be caught in a mass shooting in the United States than to be charged with something. in one of these countries. For example, the United Arab Emirates prohibits homosexual activity, but there have been no known arrests or prosecutions for this since 2015.
I certainly wouldn’t want to be a guinea pig in this experience in Indonesia. I imagine these laws will cause potential investors in the country to be cautious for a while, especially if they have businesses that depend on foreign tourists.
At the end of the line
Before the end of 2022, Indonesia is expected to introduce tough new laws prohibiting premarital sex, premarital cohabitation, and speaking ill of the government. While Indonesia has long been a fairly conservative country, laws like this are likely to make many travelers think twice. I’m curious to see how it goes…
What do you think of these changes to Indonesian laws?
