Free Swati, dissociate yourself from Bajwa’s ‘fascist actions’: Imran





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said on Saturday he had hoped that the new military leadership, following the retirement of former army chief General Qamar Bajwa , would have “disassociated herself from the eight months of fascist actions of Bajwa against [the] PTI, critical media and journalists”.

In a series of tweets, the former prime minister claimed “the entire nation was shocked by the vindictive cruelty” of PTI Senator Azam Swati and wondered what his crimes were.

The whole nation is shocked by the vindictive cruelty to which Senator Azam Swati is subjected and for what crime? For intemperate language and for asking questions, what right does anyone have in a democracy? Internationally, Pak & esp our mly is perceived more and more negatively

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 3, 2022

“To intemperate language and asking questions, what right does anyone have in a democracy?” Imran asked.

He further said that internationally, Pakistan and its military were viewed “increasingly negatively” because the incumbent federal government was “seen as a mere puppet government”.

because the current imported government is considered a mere puppet government. It had been hoped that the new leadership of the ministry would have been dissociated from Bajwa’s 8 months of fascist actions against the PTI, critical media and journalists. Senator Swati, 74-year-old heart patient, must be released immediately

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 3, 2022

Imran said “Senator Swati, 74, must be released immediately, not only because he has committed no crime to deserve this mental and physical torture”, but because the “irritable and vengeful targeting” undermined the credibility of the army.

Read Imran strikes conciliatory tone in talks

He said the army’s credibility was “crucial for a strong Pakistan”.

not only because he has committed no crime to deserve this mental and physical torture, but also because this petulant and vengeful targeting undermines the credibility of our ally which is essential for a strong Pakistan.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 3, 2022

Last week, Senator Azam Swati was taken into custody for the second time after his Chak Shahzad farmhouse was raided by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cybercrime wing in Islamabad for allegedly tweeting against senior military officials.

He was then brought before a judicial magistrate, who handed him over to the FIA ​​for a two-day physical pre-trial detention.

In addition, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) banned the broadcast and rebroadcast of Swati’s speeches, press conferences and media coverage, including as a guest on a talk show, statements or tickers, on all satellite television channels with immediate effect.

Taken to Kuchlak Prison

A day earlier, Swati was reportedly transferred to Kuchlak prison on Friday morning by Balochistan police.

The senator’s daughter, Farah Swati, said she suffered from “chest pains” and “breathing problems” on Thursday evening and was transferred to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) early this morning in Islamabad.

However, she added that he was later released “before his lab results were known” and taken into custody by Quetta police.

She also revealed that the family were told that Swati had been taken to Quetta as she pleaded with the nation for support and “raised her voice” for her father.

