Donald Trump criticizes ‘corrupt’ US as he jumps on Musk’s Twitter revelation





Former President Donald Trump on Saturday commented on the report on how Twitter decided to censor a New York Post story involving Hunter Biden’s laptop in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, saying “we live in a very corrupt country”.

On Friday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk promised to reveal “what really happened” with the “removal” of Hunter Biden’s laptop story after the social media platform blocked users from sharing the newspaper article because it violated its policy of distributing pirated material.

In a series of tweets dubbed the “Twitter Files,” freelance journalist Matt Taibbi posted a series of internal discussions at Musk’s request that allegedly revealed how Twitter staff “at the highest levels of the company” took the decision to block the New York Post story, but without the knowledge of then-CEO Jack Dorsey.

Taibbi also posted tweets that allegedly showed how Twitter staff reviewed and deleted tweets at the request of Joe’s Biden team in 2020.

Above, former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Dayton International Airport on November 7 in Vandalia, Ohio. Trump weighed in on the report on how Twitter decided to censor a New York Post story involving Hunter Biden’s laptop in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“In 2020, requests from connected actors to delete tweets were routine. One executive wrote to another: ‘More to review from the Biden team.’ The answer would come back: “Managed”, according to Taibbi.

A screenshot posted by Taibbi also appears to show Twitter staff saying they are “removing or reviewing” user accounts flagged for them with the “DNC”. [Democratic National Committee]. Additionally, some of the deleted tweets allegedly contained sexually explicit content, involving Hunter, which was uploaded illegally.

In an article on Truth Social, Trump said the claims made in the “Twitter files” somehow prove his baseless claim of widespread voter fraud that he says cost him the election.

The former president also used Twitter claims to suggest the country as a whole is “corrupt”, and the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) are wrongly investigating him for allegedly mishandling classified documents that were picked up at his Mar-a-Lago resort. in August.

“Wow! This is a really big story about Twitter and various forms of government fraud, including, in particular, voter fraud. The same level of fraud has taken place with other big tech companies, if not worse ( if that’s possible?),” Trump wrote. “We live in a VERY CORRUPT COUNTRY AND AS THEY SAY ON THE INTERNET, ‘NOT WILL BE DONE BECAUSE THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT AND FBI ARE TOTALLY CORRUPTED.’ But they will continue to investigate “boxes” that have been legally and openly taken from the [White House].”

Despite his major Musk buildup, a number of the claims made in the Twitter files were already known.

In October 2020, Dorsey tweeted that the social media platform was ‘wrong’ in blocking the New York Post story URLs surrounding the laptop, ultimately causing the platform to change its policy. and its application.

“Our goal is to try to add context, and now we have the capabilities to do that,” Dorsey tweeted.

Direct URL blocking was wrong, and we’ve updated our policy and app to fix it. Our goal is to try to add context, and now we have the capabilities to do so. https://t.co/ZLUw3YD887

— jack (@jack) October 16, 2020

The original New York Post report alleged that Hunter arranged for then-Vice President Joe Biden to meet with an executive from Ukrainian energy company Burisma, of which Hunter was a board member, in April. 2015.

Information about the story was reportedly provided by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who said he obtained it from a MacBook Pro owned by Hunter.

After initially dismissing the reports as potential misinformation and casting doubt on its authenticity, newspapers such as the Washington Post and New York Times later discovered that thousands of emails, which formed the basis of the story, came from of a computer that Hunter allegedly dropped. left for a repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, in April 2019, but never recovered.

However, The Washington Post said in March that the emails provided “little new information” about Hunter’s work for Burisma and did not implicate Joe Biden.

GOP members react

Meanwhile, a number of Trump loyalists also reacted to claims made in Friday’s Twitter Files report.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, whose personal Twitter account was recently reinstated after being suspended for violating the COVID-19 misinformation policy earlier this year, tweeted, “I personally know the outcome of the Twitter files. On behalf of everyone who has been impacted by Big Tech, Democrat, and U.S. government collusion and election interference, I look forward to my role next year.”

I am personally familiar with the result of the Twitter files.

On behalf of everyone who has been impacted by Big Tech, Democrat, and US government collusion, as well as election interference, I look forward to my role next year. https://t.co/0vNW4WfMXM pic.twitter.com/ooDhRX8OvO

— Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) December 3, 2022

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert also tweeted, “We thought Twitter was a corrupt cesspool. We didn’t know it was this bad.”

We thought Twitter was a corrupt cesspool.

We didn’t know it was that bad.

— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 3, 2022

Newsweek has reached out to Twitter and the White House for comment.

