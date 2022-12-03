Taiwan faces its Ukrainian moment

The night before boarding a flight home, at the end of a trip that had taken me from DC to Taiwan, Japan, Macedonia, Turkey, and back, I came across a tweet which succinctly crystallized many of the passing impressions I had accumulated on the Pacific leg of my voyage. The tweet was from Tanner Greer, a brilliant and iconoclastic China pundit, quoting a quote about Taiwan sometimes attributed to Kurt Campbell, years before he became President Joe Bidens’ chief Asia adviser on the Council of national security: I thought I was going to find a second Israel; I found a second Costa Rica.

Whether Campbell ever said such a thing is irrelevant, Greer wrote, explaining that he heard it from an associate of a Taiwanese think tank. What mattered was that this retired Taiwanese nat/sec official believed he could have said it and believed the description to be accurate.

The point of the anecdote is that the Taiwanese don’t seem to take threats to their security as seriously as most observers in Washington do. The Taiwanese are worried, of course. It’s impossible not to, especially since China changed the status quo in the Taiwan Strait after House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ visit earlier this year by repeatedly sending fighter jets and frigates far into Taiwan’s territorial waters. But the mood on the island is much more relaxed than in Israel, a country that also faces relentless hostility from some of its neighbors. Indeed, the contrast could not be more pronounced.

Excerpt from the December 2022 issue: Taiwan prepares to be invaded

So what’s going on with Taiwan? The two-day nationalism lecture I attended at Sun Yat-sen University in the southern city of Kaohsiung provided some clues. During my discussions with Taiwanese scholars, I quickly realized that Taiwanese identity was always in flux. That’s not to say Taiwan’s identity hasn’t diverged significantly from China’s. Taiwan had long been a Chinese backwater, with a distinct frontier culture, before it was ceded by the Qing dynasty to Japan in 1895. Half a century of Japanese colonialism left its mark, as did the brutal (and only semi-successful ) re- Sinification policies of Chinese nationalist leader Chiang Kai-shek. The advent of democracy in Taiwan in 1996, and its entrenchment since, has only deepened the differences with the mainland.

But the differences are not so clear-cut. Spend time chatting with Taiwanese business leaders or policy experts in the more prosperous north, and Taiwanese identity takes on other valences. Hardly anyone fully identifies with mainland China, but people think they certainly understand mainlanders better than the panicked West. There is no way the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, is ordering an invasion, my fellow visitors and I have been repeatedly assured. Such a step would not only be fratricidal; it would be counterproductive to destroy a vital hub in global supply chains that would otherwise fall into China’s hands if peaceful unification occurs. A defense expert I spoke with even regretfully floated the idea that Taiwan is a buffer state that could be drawn into a tragic spiral of escalating tensions between China and the United States as they dispute the regional hegemony. He was not entirely blaming us Americans for the war that many in Washington believe is inevitable, but only just not.

Young people also have distinctly ambivalent attitudes. A conference researcher discussed preliminary survey data suggesting that the TikTok generation is developing some cultural affinity for China, including through a renewed commitment to Mandarin (although it is the official language of the islands, it is in competition with several minority languages). Taiwan remains a net exporter of pop culture to the mainland, I was told, but the influence is not one-sided. Dexter Filkins recent test on Taiwan in The New Yorker includes a profile of two Taiwanese university students who launched a popular YouTube satire show poking fun at China. As one told him: We don’t feel connected to China, but it’s impossible to say that we are not connected to China, because the ancestors of many peoples are immigrants from there. .

As someone who carefully observes the Russian-Ukrainian struggle, I am struck by the parallels. Taiwan is, in many ways, where Ukraine was before the 2014 conflict began to cement its national identity far beyond the legacy of the country’s long and complicated history. Like Taiwan, Ukraine has distinguished itself from its antagonistic neighbor by being a liberal democracy. And just as the Taiwanese business class was conflicted over its ties to China, the post-Soviet Ukrainian oligarchs also felt equivocal about their ties to Russia. And indeed, like the Taiwanese, many Ukrainians were in deep denial about the threat next door until it was almost too late; despite all the evidence, even President Volodymyr Zelensky was typical of his countrymen who could not bring themselves to believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin would go all out and invade, as he did earlier this year.

Perhaps, as in Ukraine, an all-out war with China would fuse the Taiwanese in a way that would surprise a visitor to the island today. But the problem for Taiwan is that, unlike Ukraine, it does not have the option of trading territory for time, retreating and waiting for the enemy to grow too large before delivering counterattacks. -deadly attacks. Taiwan is more densely populated than anywhere else I have ever seen. The seemingly separate cities practically form a single interlocking megalopolis that hugs the entire coastline facing China. Behind the towns loom steep mountains. There is no equivalent of Poland for Taiwan, nowhere for refugees to flee, and nowhere for arms deliveries.

Read: Lessons Taiwan learns from Ukraine

Thus, the Achilles’ heel of pluralist democracies like Ukraine and Taiwan may be their inability to see what is staring them in the face, especially when that thing is too horrible to see. Many Ukrainians (and several Russian liberals I know) found the idea of ​​a fratricidal war like the one unleashed by Putin simply inconceivable. Or perhaps liberal democracies, which liberate people to improve their individual lot above all else, find it difficult to assess the role that primitive, atavistic impulses play in international relations.

In any case, it is a reality that the United States faces in Taiwan. Americans also must not flinch and think that things are other than they are. Despite what many diplomats, politicians and experts say, the United States would not fight for Taiwan because it is a democracy. Taiwan would probably be worth defending even if Chiang Kai-shek still ruled it with a bloody fist. Whether the island sometimes seems ungrateful for American largesse, or whether it even suspects that the United States is dragging it into a conflict it doesn’t want, makes no difference.

To continue with the parallel, the United States helps Ukraine not because it is a democracy, but because it makes sense for us to do so. Ukraine weakens one of the main revisionist powers in Europe at a relatively low cost to us, and thus contributes to laying the foundations for a lasting security order in Europe. Taiwan is of greater strategic importance to the United States than Ukraine ever will be. And unlike helping Ukraine, defending Taiwan could be much more painful.

What is the cost-benefit calculation for the Americas? I’m up for this debate. But spare me the democratic sentimentality.