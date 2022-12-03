Regent Safaruddin Reveals President Joko Widodo Orders Koto Tinggi Bela Negara Monument To Be Completed By 2024

Jakarta,-Benuanews.com The people of West Sumatra, especially the regency of Limapuluh Kota, can breathe a sigh of relief. The sustainability puzzle of building Bela Negara, Koto Tinggi, Gunuang Omeh, Limapuluh Kota Regency National Monument has found an answer. Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has instructed the National Strategic Project for the development of Bela Negara National Monument, Koto Tinggi, Gunuang Omeh, Limapuluh Kota Regency to be completed by 2024.

President Jokowi’s assertion was immediately responded to by the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mohammad Mahfud MD. The Coordinating Ministry of Political, Legal and Security Affairs held a Coordination Meeting (Rakor) among Ministries/Institutions related to the completion of the construction of the Bela Negara Monument in West Sumatra Province which took place in the Nakula Hall of the Coordinating Ministry of Political Affairs, Bureau of Legal and Security Affairs, Jakarta, Friday (02/12/2022).

The coordination meeting was chaired by Vice-Coordinator VI for National Unity at the Coordinating Ministry of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Janedjri M. Gaffar, who was accompanied by Vice-Coordinator for Politics, Law and security at the office of cabinet secretary Fadhlansyah Lubis.

“For the construction of the National Defense monument, President Jokowi’s instructions are very clear, do not let it become an unfinished project, in other words, it cannot be blocked,” said Limapuluh Kota Regent Safaruddin Datuk. Bandaro after the Kemekopolhukam coordination meeting. , quoted by the head of the National Agency for Unity and Community Protection, Joni Amir, to the Kominfo team.

Regent Safaruddin added that the clarity of the completion of Bela Negara National Monument, Koto Tinggi deserves to be welcomed with gratitude. Regent Safaruddin said: “We are grateful for this development, what is certain is that Fifty Cities will constantly support its completion.

Bela Negara National Monument will become an icon of the fifty cities and the pride of West Sumatra, as it will be a symbol that the regions of West Sumatra have played a great role in maintaining the independence of the Republic of Indonesia and our efforts to uphold the values ​​of patriotism in society, especially the younger generation.”

Yesterday’s meeting featured West Sumatra Deputy Governor Audy Joinaldi accompanied by Regent Limapuluh Kota Safaruddin Datuk Bandaro Rajo and three other regional leaders represented by regional secretaries including Regional Secretary Agam Edi Busti, Regional Secretary Bukittinggi Martias Manto and regional secretary of Tanah Datar Iqbal Ramadi Payana.

The coordination meeting also brought together 11 officials at the Echelon I Ministry/Agency level. to Cabinet Secretary Letter Number: B.043/sekab/Polhukam/10/2022 of October 17, 2022 Regarding: Completion of Construction of Bela Negara Monument in West Sumatra Province. The coordination meeting discussed the coordination and certainty of completing the construction of the Bela Negara National Monument in the province of West Sumatra.

Including discussing the construction of road access to the monument and the erection of Emergency Government of the Republic of Indonesia (PDRI) monuments in several districts/cities in West Sumatra. Deputy VI Coordinator of Kesbang Kesbang Polhukam Djanedjri checks the progress of the construction of the National Defense monument facilitated by the ministries/agencies and the readiness of the regencies/cities to prepare the support facilities for infrastructure access roads and the construction of the PDRI monument.

“With regard to the construction of access roads and the construction of PDRI monuments, it is hoped that their realization can be supported using the local budget”, explained the vice-coordinator VI of Kesbang Kesbang Polhukam Djanedjri, quoted by Kaban Kesbang Linmas Limapuluh Kota Joni Amir.

W Sumatra Deputy Governor Audi Joinaldy said on the occasion that the provincial government, district and city governments of W Sumatra are committed to supporting the completion of the construction of the Bela Negara Monument, in particularly providing access to support roads and construction of PDRI monuments in a number of districts/towns in West Sumatra.

This support was specifically conveyed by the Regent of Limapuluh Kota in the form of the improvement of the ring road to the Bela Negara monument that connects Jorong Pua Data-Sungai Siriah-Nagari Baruah Gunuang in 2022. The Regent Safaruddin added that the synergy along with the West Sumatra Provincial Government and the Pasaman Regency Government would also immediately realize access to the Bonjol, Pasaman-Pua Data, Fifty Cities Road.

“For the ring road in 2022, 16.5 billion rupees has been allocated. If this is completed and access to the Pasaman-Limapuluh Kota road is achieved, then access for residents to visit the Bela Negara monument will be easier and no less important for the region’s potential growth,” said Regent Safaruddin. (Julien)