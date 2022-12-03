China’s Mass COVID-Zero Protests Reveal the Limits of Xi Jinping’s Control and What Happens When the People Rise

History does not repeat itself but it often rhymes.

Mark Twain’s warning is echoing in China right now. Mass protests across the country against harsh COVID-zero shutdowns. Some are calling for Xi Jinping to leave. Call for freedom and democracy.

Now the death of a former leader, Jiang Zemin.

Can anyone hear 1989 calling? At the time, it was the death of former Communist Party Chairman Hu Yaobang that brought students to the streets of Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

Today, protesters invoke Jiang’s name just as ’89 students invoked Hu’s name.

Moments like these upset the fine balance between repression and reform that sits at the heart of the Communist Party.

Mao Zedong lit the fire for the Cultural Revolution to purge the party of what he called “revisionists” and “capitalist roaders”. Mao suspects high-ranking figures around him: his second-in-command, Chairman Liu Shaoqi, Defense Minister Peng Dehuai, and future Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping.

Even those whom Mao apparently trusted he would later turn on. It is the paranoia of power, the dilemma of the despot. Who can you trust?

Deng Xiaoping would ask himself the same question. He rose to power as a new generation began to demand greater freedom.

At the end of 1978, posters criticizing Chairman Mao began to appear. They were pasted over an area of ​​Beijing known as the “Democracy Wall”.

Deng told the Party it was time “to emancipate their minds”. At first he allowed the protests.

Hu Yaobang has become a champion of democracy protesters. But Deng turned around, ending Mao’s criticism. He banned posters on the Democracy Wall. Hu himself would later be removed from his post.

Xi Jinping knows what happens when the Chinese get restless. ( Reuters: Thomas Pierre )

Harmony by the steel rod

In 1989 Deng ordered Chinese troops to massacre their own people in Tiananmen Square.

Xi Jinping knows this story. He considers himself the heir of Mao and Deng. He knows what happens when the Chinese get restless.

Xi, like all Chinese students, is said to have read the 14th century novel Romance of the Three Kingdoms, which opens with this sentence: “The long divided empire must unite; the long united must divide.”

It is the turbulent history of China, a succession of empires that rise and fall, of invasions; large-scale war and bloodshed.

Lists of the 10 deadliest wars in human history include five from China: the Taiping Rebellion, the Boxer Rebellion, the Sino-Japanese War, the death toll in the tens of million.

This is why the Chinese Communist Party is so obsessed with harmony. Xi Jinping often quotes the old Chinese proverb: “Harmony brings good fortune, while discord leads to misfortune”.

Only when the state is secure and stable can there be reforms, Xi said.

No one can sing out of tune. It is harmony by the steel rod. Xi crushed dissent, locked down rivals, silenced pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. He is accused of orchestrating a genocide against Uyghur Muslims.

Mao Zedong once called the Chinese people “a blank sheet of paper”. He believed he could leave his mark on them. Xi may think the same.

Yet these Chinese protesters are now using these words against the party. In defiance, they hold up their own blank sheets of paper. It is an ingenious protest.

How can the party object to a clean sheet? This empty page speaks powerfully of a future devoid of freedom.

The determination to write her own future led Chinese writer Yiyun Li to flee her home country. In the years that followed, she says she actively tried to forget the Chinese language so that she could escape the grip of the Communist Party.

As she once said, “It’s the absolute of my quitting Chinese, undertaken with such determination, it’s a kind of suicide.”

The echo of freedom is still heard

Xi Jinping believes that celebration is central to everything in China, that it can even defy nature.

But its COVID-zero policy has revealed the limits of its control. And the limits of the control of his people.

Protests are said to be rare in China. They are not. Reporting there for a decade, I constantly saw people stand up. There have been protests against the environment, corruption, the economy and protests for democracy.

I reported a spontaneous protest outside a shopping mall in Beijing. People had lined up overnight for the latest iPhone and when told they hadn’t arrived they stormed the building, smashing windows and beating security.

Tiananmen Square filled with thousands of protesters during a pro-democracy rally in May 1989. ( PA: Sadayuki Mikami )

What started as a protest against a phone ended in songs for freedom and denunciations of the government.

It is estimated that there are over 150,000 protest incidents per year. But the party is able to contain them.

More than likely, it will happen again. Dissident artist Ai Wei Wei says the party will simply crush protesters into silence.

There is always the shadow of ’89. Tanks and cannons. A reminder of how far the party will go to maintain its iron grip.

But the echo of the freedom of that time is still heard.

Xi Jinping has not seen such protests since coming to power. But every Chinese leader carries a deeper memory, the haunting of history, what happens when the people rise up.

Stan Grant is the ABC’s international affairs analyst and host of Q+A on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. He also presents China Tonight Monday at 9:35 p.m. on ABC TV and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC News Channel.