Coronavirus Morning News Brief December 3: WHO says it’s not there yet when pandemic ends, doctors didn’t expect Boris Johnson to live

Hello. This is the report by Jonathan Spira. Now here is the pandemic news from around the world on the 968th day of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization had good news regarding the pandemic, but stressed that the world is still in a pandemic and is not quite out of the woods yet.

The organization estimates that at least 90% of the world’s population now has some level of immunity to SARS-CoV-2, due to previous infection or vaccination, its chief executive Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. in Geneva.

We are much closer to being able to say that the emergency phase of the pandemic is over, but we are not there yet. Gaps in surveillance, testing, sequencing and vaccination continue to create the perfect conditions for the emergence of a concerning new variant that could lead to significant mortality.

Indeed, cases are hovering around record numbers in China and, like a lumber giant, China is showing signs of reversing course in its so-called zero-Covid policy in the face of unprecedented protests against the government.

In other news we cover today, a mask mandate will soon return to Los Angeles and Boris Johnson has come closer to dying from Covid than previously revealed.

UNITED STATES

Los Angeles County is on track to move from a medium level of Covid transmission to a high level over the coming week. Once that happens, the county’s indoor mask mandate will be reinstated to combat rising cases, county director of public health Barbara Ferrer said at a news conference Thursday.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett announced her resignation after a year in the role. Bassett was appointed by Governor Kathy Hochul following the departure of Dr. Howard Zucker, who resigned shortly after his former boss. Governor Andrew Cuomo was forced out of the governorship.

Bassett’s departure is effective January 1, 2023. She said she will return to her professorship at Harvard Chan School of Public Health. She presided over a year that saw the omicron rise in Covid cases, the spread of monkeypox and an outbreak of polio.

OVERALL

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was much closer to death than previously revealed, according to the diaries of Matt Hancock, MP and former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. Hancock said the UK cabinet had been told there was a 50 per cent chance Johnson would need a ventilator. At the time, most patients who went on a ventilator did not survive the virus. Top ministers would have voted for a successor, informed the Queen and rallied if Johnson had died, according to the former health secretary’s pandemic diaries.

The former prime minister later admitted how close he came to not surviving the ordeal after contracting Covid. He said he was given gallons and gallons of emergency oxygen as he struggled to breathe in intensive care, and said doctors prepared for his death.

The Hancock Diaries also revealed Sir Christopher Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, warned before the lockdown that some 820,000 people could die from SARS-CoV-2.

An easing of pandemic curbs in China is gaining momentum. As daily cases near historic highs, some cities have begun easing coronavirus testing requirements and quarantine rules as the country seeks to make its zero-Covid policy more targeted.

Coronavirus testing booths have been scrapped in Beijing to cheers from residents, while Shenzhen and other cities have said it will no longer require commuters to show a negative Covid test to travel or enter parks, following similar moves by officials in Chengdu and Tianjin.

OTHER HEALTH NEWS

All but six US states are reporting high or very high levels of respiratory viruses. Updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows nearly 20,000 people nationwide were admitted to hospital with the flu last week, nearly double the figure from the previous week.

Meanwhile, a measles outbreak in Ohio has prompted authorities there to urge people to get their children vaccinated if they haven’t already.

Don’t wait until after the holidays. Get them vaccinated now, health officials said.

The number of confirmed cases rose from 18 in mid-November to 50 on Friday. So far, 20 patients have had to be hospitalized.

STATS TODAY

Now here are the daily stats for Friday, December 3.

As of Saturday morning, the world recorded 649.5 million cases of Covid-19, an increase of 0.7 million cases and more than 6.64 million deaths, according to Worldometer, a service that tracks such information. Additionally, 626.8 million people worldwide have recovered from the virus, an increase of 0.5 million.

Worldwide, the number of active coronavirus cases as of Saturday at press time is 16,081,980, an increase of 287,000. Of that figure, 99.8%, or 16,044,984, are considered light and 0.2% or 36,996 are listed as critical. The percentage of cases considered critical has not changed in the past 24 hours.

The United States reported 73,431 new coronavirus infections on Saturday for the previous day, compared with 98,558 on Friday, 111,515 on Thursday, 47,939 on Wednesday and 57,397 on Tuesday, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services. The 7-day incidence rate is now 56,618. Figures for the weekend (reported the following day) are typically 30%-60% of those shown on weekdays due to fewer tests being performed .

The average daily number of new coronavirus cases in the United States over the past 14 days is 51,357, an increase of 23% on average over the past 14 days, based on data from the Department of Health and Social Services, among other sources. The average number of daily deaths over the same period is 248, a decrease of 13% over the same period, while the average number of hospitalizations over the period was 34,646, an increase of 24%. In addition, the number of patients in intensive care was 4,005, an increase of 20%.

In addition, since the start of the pandemic, the United States on Friday recorded 100.8 million cases, a figure higher than any other country, and a death toll of just over 1.1 million. . India has the second highest number of officially registered cases in the world, nearly 44.7 million, and a reported death toll of 530,627.

The latest data from Russia’s state statistical service Rosstat showed that as of the end of July, the number of Covid or Covid-related deaths since the start of the pandemic there in April 2020 is now 823,623. , giving the country the second highest pandemic in the world. related death toll, behind the United States. Rosstat reported that 3,284 people died from coronavirus or related causes in July, compared to 5,023 in June, 7,008 in May and 11,583 in April.

Meanwhile, France is the third country with the highest number of cases, with more than 37.9 million, and Germany is fourth, with 36.6 million total cases.

Brazil, which has recorded the third highest number of deaths from the virus, 690,129, has recorded just under 35.4 million cases, placing it in fifth place.

The other five countries with total cases over 20 million are South Korea, with 27.3 million cases, Japan, with 25.1 million, placing it in seventh place, and Italy, with one. just under 24.5 million, as number eight, as well as the UK, with 24 million, and Russia, with 21.6 million.

SPOTLIGHT ON VACCINES

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that as of Thursday, 267.3 million people in the United States, or 80.5%, had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Of that population, 68.8%, or 228.4 million people, have received two doses of the vaccine, and the total number of doses that have been distributed in the United States is now 653.3 million. the age of 18 or 236.2 million people received at least one first vaccination and 78.5% of the same group or 202.8 million people are fully vaccinated. In addition, 14.7% of the same population, or 37.9 million people, have already received an updated or bivalent booster dose of the vaccine.

Beginning June 13, 2022, the CDC began updating vaccine data on a weekly basis and posting updated information Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT, according to a statement on the agencies website.

Some 68.5% of the world’s population received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Friday, according to Our World in Data, an online science publication that tracks such information. So far, 13.01 billion doses of the vaccine have been administered worldwide and 2.37 million doses are now being administered every day.

Meanwhile, only 24.6% of people in low-income countries have received a dose, while in countries like Canada, China, Denmark, France, Italy, the UK and the United States, at least 75% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Only a handful of the world’s poorest countries, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia and Nepal, have reached the 70% vaccination mark. However, many countries are below 20%, and in countries like Haiti, Senegal and Tanzania, for example, vaccination rates remain at or below 10%.

Moreover, with the start of vaccinations in North Korea at the end of September, Eritrea remains the only country in the world not to have administered vaccines.

Paul Riegler contributed to the reporting of this story.

(Photo: Accura Media Group)