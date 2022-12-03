BJP slams Cong for abusing PM Modi





NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized Congress for abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking pictures in Congress, the party’s national spokesman, Sambit Patra, said on Saturday that Congress leaders had completed a century of abuse against Modi. Addressing a press conference, Patra added: “The way top Congress party leaders repeatedly use language and abuse for Prime Minister Modi is seen on TV every day. In such a situation, Congress has established itself as a party of Congress leaders called Modi ji “humble”, “Yamraj” and so on. In this way, Congress leaders have committed 100 abuses. This reflects their thinking. “A Congress leader from Karnataka called Modi ji ‘Bhasmasur’. Similarly, recently, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called Modi ji ‘Ravan’. Sonia Gandhi even called Modi ji a ‘Merchant of Death'”, did he declare. Urging the people of the country, Sambit added, “We call on the people of Gujarat and the country to reject such a Congress party in a democratic manner by embracing the cycle of democracy.” Condemning Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said: “Similarly, Arvind Kejriwal is trying to turn a lie into the truth. not a scam, but it will not be saved.” He also added, “From Manish Sisodia to many defendants changed cellphones dozens of times in this case. From this you can guess whether the common man changes cellphones so quickly.” BJP National Spokesperson said: “Large-scale destruction of digital evidence carried out by former Delhi Excise Minister Manish Sisodia; 170 mobile phones destroyed by 36 defendants in alcohol scam of Delhi including he.Manish Sisodia changed four mobile handsets in one day and 14 handsets in 2-3 months after CBI FIR against him.He could have consulted Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP Chief Vijay Nair, the liquor scam accused Amit Arora and Sunny Marwah of destroying digital evidence. Sisodia has a huge hand in the excise policy scam, investigation is happening, no one can save him.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.punjabnewsexpress.com/national/news/bjp-slams-cong-for-abusing-pm-modi-191288 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

