Trump’s mysterious fourth dinner guest has a story to tell





Former President Donald Trump sparked a storm of controversy when he hosted a dinner date at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida, with extreme rapper Kanye “Ye” West right-winger who later professed his admiration for Adolf Hitler, and Nick Fuentes, a neo-Nazi livestreamer who called for the creation of a white, Christian theocracy that strips Jews of political power.

What has been less widely reported is that there was actually a fourth person at this meeting and the Huffington Post contacted him to get his account of what happened.

“NBC News only reported that the other person in Ye’s group was the parent of a student at Donda Academy, the rapper’s private school in California,” reported Matt Shuham. “But while talking about dinner this week, Ye briefly referenced a man named Jamar Montgomery during a livestream with far-right influencer Tim Pool. Ye identified him as a ‘Boeing engineer’.”

“HuffPost tracked down Montgomery and spoke to him Thursday night,” the report said. “He is indeed a Boeing employee, although he has not confirmed any connection to Donda Academy. Montgomery told a crazy story about how an invitation from Ye, whom he says he barely knows, quickly led to a dinner with former Freelance leader Montgomery shared some details from the evening, including insight into why a mysterious phone call suddenly clouded Trump’s mood, after which he began processing Ye with open hostility.

Montgomery, who told HuffPost he was appalled by Fuentes’ opinions and “fights[s] Nazis” as a civil rights activist, said Ye contacted him to discuss education, as he worked as a tutor, and things quickly escalated: “Montgomery flew from California to Florida , where Karen Giorno, an adviser to Trump’s 2016 campaign, led the crew to Trump’s resort and home. A campaign adviser for Ye’s 2024 presidential bid, far-right influencer Milo Yiannopoulos, hosted the dinner but did not attend, Montgomery said. ‘The next thing you know, we’re having dinner on the terrace at Mar-a-Lago.'”

According to Montgomery, Trump was “very excited” to see Ye, while Fuentes “loved Trump and some of his speeches,” but then “all of a sudden he gets a phone call and the whole mood changes.” In the ensuing InfoWars broadcast where Ye praised Hitler, Fuentes claimed the call came from Ye’s attorney, Nick Gravantes, telling Trump that the dinner was a “stage show,” though Gravantes denies any such conversation took place.

