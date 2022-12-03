Xi Jinping’s power is no longer untouchable | The World | D.W.





Xi Jinping, China’s undisputed leader, determines everything from health to economic and foreign policy, for the good of the nation, of course. He recently cemented his position of power at the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China and gained international recognition at the G20 summit in Indonesia and the APEC summit in Thailand. But soon after, demands for resignation are heard in the streets of Shanghai. The trigger: Xi’s strict “zero covid-19” policy. Millions of people in China were locked up like pets and driven to the brink of madness if a single positive case was recorded. After three years of pandemic and repeated confinements, this policy, supposedly to protect the population, is nothing more than absurd. contradictory China does not need the “zero covid-19” strategy. Since the appearance of the micron variant, this is also not possible. But the country’s propaganda apparatus wants to show the West that its authoritarian system is better able to deal with the big challenges of the pandemic and cover up anything wrong, at the cost of civil rights. Xi himself didn’t help much. The country’s billion people watched on TV as Xi did not wear a mask during his overseas visit. Meanwhile, millions of football fans in China are not watching the full World Cup stadiums in Qatar because state television edits live footage – an obvious showcase. The first month of Xi’s third term, which breaks unwritten party rules, has not started as planned. Demonstrations certainly do not incite the fall of the government. Nor are they comparable to the student protests of 1989, which lasted for a month. But the protesters, mostly young people, students, employees and workers, are only just beginning to learn about the regime’s hardline approach to protests and how to deal with them. They use VPN software to access the Internet for free to the outside world, they organize spontaneous demonstrations via social networks without being noticed. A game of cat and mouse with state surveillance. And smart protesters quoted Xi, who said in October 2020 during the Korean War commemoration that “the Chinese people are very well organized” and “will not be easily trampled on”. Now, the Chinese government has signaled that it will abandon its strict “zero covid-19” strategy. The disease could therefore be classified as an influenza-like infection. Following the initial lockdown by Beijing, German vaccine maker BioNTech now also has prospects for Xi. It would be a departure from Xi’s hitherto anti-coronavirus policy. However, he himself does not admit error under any circumstances. On the contrary, a departure from the “zero covid-19” strategy would be sold as the latest example of Xi’s wisdom and take full advantage of the excessive displays of loyalty that his officials offer him. The suffering of those affected does not seem to really matter to him. Junhua Zhang, born in Shanghai in 1958, is a Chinese-German political scientist and guest columnist for DW. He obtained his doctorate in philosophy in Frankfurt. Zhang is currently visiting professor at the Ecole Universitaire de Management in France. (ct/rr)

