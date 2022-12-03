Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate first phase of Mumbai-Nagpur highway on December 11





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi highway in Nagpur on December 11, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday. The first phase of the highway between Shirdi and Nagpur will be opened to the public on December 11 by the PM. It will be a 500km stretch… the remaining stretch will be open to the public within the next six months, Fadnavis said.

With this highway, we will open a new economic corridor in the state. This highway will integrate 14 districts and will connect the ports. This will bring prosperity not only to Vidarbha and Marathawada but also to the whole state, he added. The Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg is the second highway in the state after the Mumbai-Pune highway. Ahead of the Prime Minister’s arrival, Fadnavis and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will visit the highway to review the completion of the works. It is a big project and Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate it, so it is important to inspect it, Fadnavis said. On Sunday, Fadnavis and Shinde are expected to travel from Nagpur to Shirdi via the highway. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is constructing the 701 km eight-lane Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi highway, considered the fastest in the country, where vehicles can travel at 150 km/h. The project is estimated at Rs 55,000 crore. Started in January 2019, the entire project was expected to be completed by September 2022. However, it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and slow construction. The highway will pass through 14 districts, six talukas and 392 villages. It will reduce travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai from the existing 16 hours to 8 hours by road.

