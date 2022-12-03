Trump seeks reinstatement as president falsely claiming fraud trumps Constitution





Donald Trump is asking to be reinstated as president or to renew the 2020 election.

In a Saturday morning article on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that massive and widespread allegations of fraud and deception by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.

He asked: Do you throw away the 2020 presidential election results and declare the FAIR WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?

Furthermore, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be thrown out.

Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great founders did not want and would not tolerate false and fraudulent elections! he wrote.

Mr Trump’s online rant began Friday night in response to a Fox News report that the FBI had met with Twitter and other social media companies ahead of the 2020 election to combat the spread of the virus. misinformation online.

The report relates to a lawsuit filed against the Biden administration by the attorneys general of Louisiana and Missouri that accuses senior government officials of working with big tech companies to censor online content under the guise of combating misinformation.

As the 2020 election approaches and online disinformation campaigns intensify, meetings between the FBI and social media companies have escalated, and the bureau has issued a specific warning about a possible Russian hacking operation and dump or hack and leak.

There were multiple reports at the time and FBI Director Christopher Wray’s Capitol Hill testimony regarding foreign attempts to influence the 2020 election. Russian actors reportedly targeted Joe Biden’s campaign as China and the Iran preferred that Mr. Trump not be re-elected, according to intelligence reports in the months before the election.

Late Friday, the former president accused the FBI, in conjunction with the Justice Department, of meeting with big tech companies to trick them into saying bad things about Trump and Republicans in order to RIG & STEAL the presidential election of 2020.

Now additional evidence, different but just as illegal and sinister as the many other forms of cheating used, is emerging from the crevices of this corrupting wound, he wrote, somewhat viscerally.

Over five posts, he spoke out against law enforcement and the judiciary, accusing them of being utterly corrupt and of harassing, cajoling and intimidating Big Tech companies, saying their actions had no different sense of FILLING THE BALLOT, but much more sophisticated and impactful.

In one post, he wrote that nothing would be done about his claims, but they will continue to investigate the boxes that have been legally and openly taken from the [White House]referring to the treasure trove of classified documents that were taken to his home in Palm Beach, Mar-a-Lago, at the end of his presidency.

The scandal-ridden former president continues to lash out at the FBI and the justice system as a myriad of legal issues swirl around him, his family, his businesses and his actions in his final months. in power.

