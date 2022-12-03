Imran Khan hints at dissolution of provincial assemblies in December





PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses KP parliamentarians via video link. Screenshot/YouTube/PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan announced the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies this month.

Addressing the PTI parliamentary leaders at the KP assembly via video link on Saturday, the PTI leader said his party was ready for talks if the government was willing to give a date for the general election.

Political stability is vital for the country as it will bring economic stability, he added.

The country needs political stability because economic stability will also come with political stability, Khan said.

Commenting on the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Qs (Quaid-e-Azam) coalition in Punjab, Khan said Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi gave him the power to dissolve the assembly.

We will dissolve the provincial assemblies this month and move towards elections. Our members should prepare for the polls. We will soon announce the dissolution of the assemblies, declared the deposed Prime Minister who was removed from power in April by the vote of no confidence in the National Assembly.

He added that the elections are the need of the country and not of the PTI, even “if there is a delay in the polls, it will benefit the PTI”.

Sharing his views on the coalition governments’ stance on the elections, Khan said the government was trying to delay the elections in fear of defeat, saying the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was toeing the line of the governments in place.

The animators who brought them do not know where the country is going. I predict that they will flee after leaving the country on the brink of destruction. The leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will leave the country and go abroad, the former prime minister has said.

Withdrawing his invitation for talks with the PML-N led coalition government at the Centre, the PTI leader said: I tried to explain to them yesterday but the wrong message was sent. They misunderstood my message. What are we going to talk to them about? It can’t happen. What was their objective in assuming the leadership of the government? To forgive the theft! General Musharraf gave them NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance].

The ousted prime minister, speaking about the arrest and torture of Senator Azam Swatis, said everyone should protest for the senator. Azam Swati was tortured just for criticizing in a tweet.

