Modi seeks ‘blessing’ as ‘dikra ​​of Gujarat’, recounts his labors as PM





On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he sought to vote for the BJP in Patan district, northern Gujarat, attacked Congress saying that “if Congress had built a toilet two years after the Independence he wouldn’t have had to build 11 crores of toilets in the country and would have had time to do other work Congress couldn’t even build a toilet. “Think about it. Congress didn’t understand the problem our sisters had. Due to the lack of restrooms, our sisters suffered a lot because they couldn’t go out until before sunrise or after dark. “Who would understand the pain of mothers and sisters? This son went to Delhi and understood and started a campaign to build toilets. We have built 11 crore toilets,” the prime minister said at the election rally, adding “Now you say to me, shouldn’t this work be done in two years after independence? If you (Congress) had built toilets, should I do it? I would have had time to do other works. The Prime Minister also claimed that after going to Delhi (as Prime Minister) he built houses for 3 crore poor people. “You will bless me that your son in Delhi has built 3 million houses for the poor. In our society, when someone feeds a poor person, the whole society salutes that person. They said the person is very kind. Your son built three crore houses,” the prime minister told Patan. Modi also mentioned how his government at the center distributed free rations to 80 crore people at a cost of Rs3 lakh crore and Rs40,000 crore in expenses for free coronavirus vaccination. Calling himself “tamaro dikra ​​your son”), the prime minister also reminded people to send money directly to small farmers under Kisan Samman Nidhi. Besides Patan, Modi also spoke at rallies in Kankrej in Banaskantha and Sojitra in Anand district. Later that evening, in Ahmedabad, he went on another tour and addressed another rally in Saraspur. He claimed that “since 2014, India’s image has improved in America, England, Canada and Australia”. The Ahmedabad rally would be Modi’s last campaign rally. 63.31% stake Meanwhile, the Election Commission said on Friday that the average turnout for the first phase of Gujarat assembly polls for 89 seats was recorded at 63.31%. In the 2017 polls, the turnout for the first phase of the ballot was 66.75% for the same number of seats. Polling was held in the 19 districts spread across Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat. According to the figures, Dediapada in Narmada district recorded the highest turnout of 82.71%, while Kaprada Assembly constituency in Valsad district recorded a turnout of 79.57. %. All three political parties, including the BJP, Congress and AAP, claimed they were winning with record seats.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/west/modi-seeks-blessing-as-gujarats-dikra-recounts-works-as-pm-1167972.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos