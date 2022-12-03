Pakistani government invites Imran Khan’s party to ‘unconditional talks’





Islamabad, Dec 3 (PTI) Pakistan’s government on Saturday invited former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for “unconditional talks” and said the talks were a political process. It’s part of communication and complex issues are only resolved when both parties listen to each other.

Addressing a joint press conference with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq said Pakistan’s opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party will sit with the government to resolve the Deadlock over early general elections. There should be a conversation.

He said threats and talks cannot go together.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan warned on Friday that he would dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if the federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif did not announce dates for general elections after resolving issues through dialogue. Will do PTI is in power in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khan (70) announced last week that his leader would resign from the provincial assemblies.

“They should sit down with us for unconditional talks,” Rafiq said.

They (PTI) need talks, not us, he said. They start the conversation and even avoid talking about it.

“Dialogue is part of the political process and complex issues can be resolved when both sides listen to each other,” Rafiq said.

The minister also said the dissolution of the assemblies was not a matter of pride for the government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). “We want the assemblies to complete their constitutional mandate,” he said.

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also welcomed Khan’s offer for talks on Friday.

Khan had to step down as prime minister in April this year after a vote of no confidence passed in the National Assembly. Khan calls for new general elections in Pakistan.

However, the federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif currently opposes the holding of elections.

The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsdayexpress.com/world/pakistan-government-invites-imran-khans-party-for-unconditional-talks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos