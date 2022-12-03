Trump calls for rescinding the Constitution to meet his needs





Former President Donald Trump on Saturday called bluntly for the “termination” of the United States Constitution so that he could be re-elected president.

Reacting to news that Twitter in the run-up to the 2020 election deleted tweets containing pornographic photos of Hunter Biden, Trump said the entire election was stolen from him and demanded to be returned to the presidency.

“So with the exposure of MASSIVE AND WIDESPREAD FRAUD AND DECEPTION working closely with big tech, the DNC and the Democratic Party, throw in the results of the 2020 Presidential Election and declare you the JUST WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want and would not condone false and fraudulent elections!”

It’s not the first time Trump has called for reinstatement as president, though it’s the first time he’s acknowledged it would force the United States to shred its own Constitution in his name.

New York Times reporter Peter Baker wrote on Twitter that this seemed like a dangerous new step for Trump.

“Needless to say, I can’t think of a time in the United States when a former president (and future president) called for suspending the Constitution to let him take office,” he wrote. “Even after all the shocks of the past few years, this one stands out.”

