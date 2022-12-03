Podcast: “What place for Indonesia on the international scene?”





Indonesian President Joko Widodo during the G20 Bali, Indonesia, November 15, 2022. (Source: SCMP) On Wednesday, November 30 at 6:30 p.m., Asialyst and Inalco co-organized a conference to understand the international position of Indonesia, which organized the G20, and how it sees its role on the world stage. Find here in video the entirety of this event. On November 15 and 16, Indonesia hosted the G20 summit, this intergovernmental forum which brings together each year the 19 most developed countries and the European Union, their heads of state and government, their ministers of finance and their heads of central banks. Headlining with the absence of Vladimir Putin, yet invited by Jakarta, Xi Jinping sought, all smiles, to ease tensions with the United States by shaking hands with Joe Biden for the first time since they were all the two presidents. The shadow of war in Ukraine nonetheless loomed over the summit with President Volodymyr Zelensky’s intervention by videoconference against the backdrop of deadly Russian bombings of Ukrainian cities. Earlier this year, on June 29 and 30, the man nicknamed Jokowi went on a mission to kyiv and Moscow, posing as a mediator – with more than mixed success. Although Indonesia called for the withdrawal of Russian forces by voting in the UN resolution of March 2, the country’s economic and political interests as well as the strong anti-Western sentiment of its population tend to tip the diplomatic balance in favor of supporting Putin. However, Jakarta cultivates its military relations with Washington. On August 14, the joint military exercises that Indonesia organizes annually with the United States, this time took on such magnitude that they look very much like a Chinese containment line. Furthermore, Jakarta is cooperating with South Korea for the development of a combat aircraft, the KF-21 Boramae. How to understand the Indonesian arms purchase policy? Especially since the economic and commercial stakes have not diverted Indonesia from China, far from it. Example with the construction by the Chinese of the first TGV in the Indonesian archipelago, which will connect Jakarta and Bandung, and should start in June 2023. This conference will make it possible to identify Indonesia’s current position internationally and how it sees its role on the world stage, in particular by returning to the G20 summit. What should we understand of the Indonesian strategy, marked since 1961 by non-alignment? How do geoeconomic issues condition Jakarta’s foreign policy? Delphine Allprofessor of political science at Inalco, where she directs the international branch, specialist in Indonesia and international relations in Southeast Asia. You are Djoehana Wiradikartaresearcher in intercultural management specializing in Indonesia, teaching at the BSB (Burgundy School of Business, former Dijon business school). Hubert TestardSciences Po teacher, specialist in Asia and international economic issues, former economic and financial advisor to the French embassies in China, Japan, Korea and Singapore for ASEAN. Moderator: Cyrielle CabotAsialyst and France 24 journalist. Support us! Asialyst is designed by a team made up of 100% volunteers and thanks to a network of contributors in Asia or elsewhere, journalists, experts, academics, consultants or former diplomats… Our only goal: to share knowledge of Asia with the widest possible audience . Make a donation About the Author Producer, journalist, currently editor-in-chief and France 24 columnist. Previously based in China, he was deputy general manager of ActuAsia, Shanghai then Beijing, from 2009 to 2016. He has collaborated with numerous French and international media (France 24, Arte, Associated Press, Canal +, BFM TV or Mediapart).

